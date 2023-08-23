Trending
Aug. 23, 2023 / 12:19 PM

Usher wishes an ex well in 'Good Good' music video

By Annie Martin
Usher released a music video for the song "Good Good" with Summer Walker and 21 Savage. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Usher is back with a new music video.

The 44-year-old singer released a video for his song "Good Good" with Summer Walker and 21 Savage on Wednesday.

The "Good Good" video shows Usher, Walker and 21 Savage perform as they sing about wishing an ex well.

"I hate that we didn't make it to forever / Probably ain't gettin' back together / But that don't mean that I can't wish you better / We ain't good good, but we still good," Usher sings.

Usher, Walker and 21 Savage released the collaboration earlier this month.

Usher told USA Today at the time that he is trying to stay on better terms with his exes.

"Some of it is just that, growing through life experiences to figure out, and just because we're not 'good good' doesn't mean we can't be good with each other," the singer said.

"I've had bad [relationships], and now I'm trying to not have as many bad ones," he added.

Usher concluded the first leg of his My Way residency show at Park MGM in Las Vegas in July. The singer announced a final series of dates for the show last week that will take place in November and December.

