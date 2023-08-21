Trending
Music
Aug. 21, 2023 / 2:53 PM

BTS member V knocks on door in 'Blue' music video teaser

By Annie Martin
1/4
V released a preview of his music video for "Blue," a song from his debut solo album, "Layover." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
V released a preview of his music video for "Blue," a song from his debut solo album, "Layover." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- South Korean singer V is teasing his new music video.

The K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, released a preview Monday of his music video for the song "Blue."

The black-and-white "Blue" teaser shows V stride up to someone's apartment, where he rings the doorbell and knocks at the door.

"Blue" appears on V's forthcoming debut solo album, Layover. The singer will release the album Sept. 8.

Layover also features the songs "Rainy Days," "Love Me Again," "Slow Dancing" and "For Us." V has previously released music videos for "Love Me Again" and "Rainy Days."

BTS also consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and Jungkook. The group is on hiatus as the members fulfill their mandatory military service and pursue their solo careers.

Suga announced earlier this month that he has started the enlistment process for his military service.

