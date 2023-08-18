1/5

Charlie Puth released a single and music video for "Lipstick," a song from his forthcoming album. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Charlie Puth is back with new music. The 31-year-old singer-songwriter released a single and music video for the song "Lipstick" on Friday. Advertisement

The "Lipstick" video shows Puth go shirtless as he performs and smokes under red lighting.

"Lipstick" is the first song to debut from Puth's forthcoming fourth studio album.

"In regards to the song I'm putting out tonight, it is the start of my new album. It's also one of my favorite mixes I've ever done. I think it's damn near perfect..." he tweeted Thursday.

Puth's most recent album, Charlie, was released in October 2022. The album features such singles as "Light Switch" and "Left and Right" featuring BTS member Jungkook.

In addition to his music, Puth will also star in Charlie Makes a Record, a new Roku series featuring "borderline-surreal scenarios" inspired by his life and career.