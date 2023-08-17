Trending
Advertisement
Music
Aug. 17, 2023 / 2:35 PM

EXO's Chen sings on moon in 'Light of My Life' music video

By Annie Martin

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Chen is back with new music.

The K-pop star, a member of the boy band EXO, released the Japanese solo EP Polaris and a music video for the song "Light of My Life" on Thursday.

Advertisement

The "Light of My Life" video shows Chen perform on a moon as he shows off his powerful vocals.

Polaris also features the songs "Break Out," "Free World," "On the Road," "Mirage of Flower" and "My Sunshine."

The album is Chen's first Japanese solo EP and his first solo release since the Korean EP Last Scene, released in November 2022.

Chen came to fame with EXO, which also consists of Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun.

EXO released a new album, Exist, in July that features the single "Hear Me Out."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Usher adds final dates to 'My Way' Las Vegas residency
Music // 6 hours ago
Usher adds final dates to 'My Way' Las Vegas residency
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Usher will conclude his "My Way" residency show at Park MGM in Las Vegas in December.
Doja Cat feels 'free' as fans unfollow on social media
Music // 8 hours ago
Doja Cat feels 'free' as fans unfollow on social media
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Doja Cat reacted after losing thousands of followers on Instagram following drama with her fans.
Original Talking Heads bandmates to reunite for rockumentary screening
Music // 10 hours ago
Original Talking Heads bandmates to reunite for rockumentary screening
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- All four original Talking Heads bandmates are set to reunite for the premiere of the 4K restoration of Jonathan Demme's 1984 rockumentary, "Stop Making Sense," at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Aespa shares 'Better Things' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
Aespa shares 'Better Things' music video teaser
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- K-pop group Aespa released a preview of its music video for "Better Things," its first English-language single.
Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini among People's Choice Country Awards nominees
Music // 1 day ago
Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini among People's Choice Country Awards nominees
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The People's Choice Country Awards, a new awards show celebrating country music, will take place in September.
Tori Kelly announces 'Take Control' tour after hospitalization
Music // 1 day ago
Tori Kelly announces 'Take Control' tour after hospitalization
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Tori Kelly announced a new North American tour after experiencing a health scare in July.
RBD, Chencho Corleone, Myke Towers join Billboard Latin Music Week
Music // 1 day ago
RBD, Chencho Corleone, Myke Towers join Billboard Latin Music Week
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- RBD, Chencho Corleone, Myke Towers, Feid and Manuel Turizo will join Shakira and other artists at Billboard Latin Music Week.
Randy Travis tribute concerts set for Alabama, Texas
Music // 1 day ago
Randy Travis tribute concerts set for Alabama, Texas
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Tribute concerts in honor of country music legend Randy Travis are being planned for this fall in Huntsville, Ala., and Grand Prairie, Texas.
Twice's Jihyo shares poster version of 'Zone' highlight medley
Music // 2 days ago
Twice's Jihyo shares poster version of 'Zone' highlight medley
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jihyo released a new album sneak peek for her debut solo EP, "Zone."
Luke Combs to launch 'Growin' Up and Gettin' Old' tour in 2024
Music // 2 days ago
Luke Combs to launch 'Growin' Up and Gettin' Old' tour in 2024
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Luke Combs announced "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old," a new U.S. tour that kicks off in April 2024.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Still' cinematographers, editor worried about Michael J. Fox fall
'Still' cinematographers, editor worried about Michael J. Fox fall
Reports: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari split after 14 months of marriage
Reports: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari split after 14 months of marriage
Craig Robinson: 'Killing It' characters 'punched in the face' by life, bureaucracy in S2
Craig Robinson: 'Killing It' characters 'punched in the face' by life, bureaucracy in S2
ABC announces 'View' lineup for 2023-24
ABC announces 'View' lineup for 2023-24
Bruce Springsteen postpones 2 Philadelphia concerts over undisclosed illness
Bruce Springsteen postpones 2 Philadelphia concerts over undisclosed illness
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement