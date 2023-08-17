Aug. 17 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Chen is back with new music.

The K-pop star, a member of the boy band EXO, released the Japanese solo EP Polaris and a music video for the song "Light of My Life" on Thursday.

The "Light of My Life" video shows Chen perform on a moon as he shows off his powerful vocals.

Polaris also features the songs "Break Out," "Free World," "On the Road," "Mirage of Flower" and "My Sunshine."

The album is Chen's first Japanese solo EP and his first solo release since the Korean EP Last Scene, released in November 2022.

Chen came to fame with EXO, which also consists of Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun.

EXO released a new album, Exist, in July that features the single "Hear Me Out."