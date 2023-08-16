Trending
Aug. 16, 2023

Tori Kelly announces 'Take Control' tour after hospitalization

By Annie Martin
1/3
Tori Kelly announced a new North American tour after experiencing a health scare in July. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Tori Kelly announced a new North American tour after experiencing a health scare in July. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Tori Kelly is going on tour in the wake of her hospitalization.

The 30-year-old singer announced a new North American tour, Take Control, on Tuesday after experiencing a health scare in July.

The Take Control tour kicks off Sept. 10 in Toronto and concludes Sept. 26 in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, with pre-sales to begin Wednesday at 9 a.m.

"it's been too long! the #takecontroltour is here," Kelly wrote on Instagram.

Kelly returned home earlier this month after being hospitalized in July for reported blood clots in her legs and lungs.

"it's been a scary few days but i can feel your prayers & can't stop thinking about you," the singer told fans.

"i'm feeling stronger now & hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover," she said. "i'm so grateful for the amazing doctors & nurses who have been looking after me."

Kelly released the EP Tori on July 28.

Here's the full list of dates for the Take Control tour:

Sept. 10 - Toronto, at Axis Club

Sept. 11 - New York City, at Bowery Ballroom

Sept. 13 - Boston, at Brighton Music Hall

Sept. 17 - Atlanta, at The Loft

Sept. 18 - Chicago, at Lincoln Hall

Sept. 21 - Denver, at Ophelia's

Sept. 24 - San Francisco, at The Independent

Sept. 25 - Los Angeles, at Troubadour

Sept. 26 - Los Angeles, at The Roxy

