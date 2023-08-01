Aug. 1 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jihyo is teasing her solo debut.

The K-pop star, a member of the girl group Twice, shared an "opening trailer" for her debut solo EP, Zone, on Tuesday.

The trailer shows Jihyo in several different scenes, including snapping selfies on a stairway, taking a drive at sunset, and playing a game of croquet.

Jihyo will release Zone on Aug. 18.

The album features the title track "Killin' Me Good," which Jihyo shared a spoiler clip for last week.

Other songs include "Talkin' About It" featuring 24KGoldn, "Closer," "Wishing on You," "Don't Wanna Go Back" with Heize, "Room" and "Nightmare."

Twice also consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu, The group performed its songs "Moonlight Sunrise" and "Alcohol-Free" on Today in July.