Tinashe, Shygirl to launch joint tour in October

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Tinashe and Shygirl are going on tour in 2023.
The singers announced a new, co-headlining North American tour Tuesday.
The tour kicks off Oct. 28 in Chicago and concludes Nov. 18 in Oakland, Calif. Tickets go on sale Friday, with pre-sales to begin Tuesday at 12 p.m. EDT.
UNIIQU3 will join the tour as a special guest.
"Something special! Tinashe and I are coming to you live this fall with support from UNIIQU3," Shygirl wrote on Instagram.
Tinashe is known for the singles "2 On" featuring ScHoolboy Q, "All Hands on Deck" and "Talk to Me Nice." She is presently working on her sixth studio album, BB/ANG3L.
Shygirl released her debut album, Nymph, in September 2022, and a remix version, Nymph_o, in February.
Here's the full list of dates for Tinashe and Shygirl's 2023 tour:
Oct. 28 - Chicago, at Aragon Ballroom
Oct. 30 - Toronto, Canada, at Rebel
Nov. 1 - New York City, at Terminal 5
Nov. 3 - Boston, at Roadrunner
Nov. 5 - Washington, D.C., at The Anthem
Nov. 7 - Atlanta, at Coca-Cola Roxy
Nov. 8 - New Orleans, at Orpheum Theater
Nov. 9 - Dallas, at The Factory in Deep Ellum
Nov. 11 - Austin, Texas, at Emo's Austin
Nov. 13 - Denver, at Mission Ballroom
Nov. 16 - Los Angeles, at Shrine Auditorium
Nov. 17 - San Francisco, at The Warfield
Nov. 18 - Oakland, Calif., at Fox Theater