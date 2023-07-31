Trending
Advertisement
Music
July 31, 2023 / 12:16 PM

Mamamoo+ shares making of teaser for 'Two Rabbits' EP

By Annie Martin
Moonbyul (L) and Solar (second from left) of Mamamoo+, pictured with Mamamoo, released a behind-the-scenes look at the making of their album "Two Rabbits." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Moonbyul (L) and Solar (second from left) of Mamamoo+, pictured with Mamamoo, released a behind-the-scenes look at the making of their album "Two Rabbits." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- South Korean music duo Mamamoo+ has released a making of video for its EP Two Rabbits.

The K-pop stars, a subunit of the girl group Mamamoo, shared a video Monday that gives a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the new album.

Advertisement

Mamamoo+ consists of Mamamoo's Solar and Moonbyul. The new video shows the pair practicing choreography in a dance studio.

Mamamoo+ announced Two Rabbits earlier this month. The duo will release the album Thursday.

Two Rabbits features the song "Save Me," which Mamamoo+ released a music video teaser for this month.

Mamamoo+ made its debut with the single "Better" in August 2022. The pair followed up with the single album Act 1, Scene 1 in March.

As a full group, Mamamoo consists of Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa. The group most recently released the EP Mic On in October 2022.

Read More

Mamamoo+ walks in rain in 'Save Me' music video teaser Mamamoo+ announce debut EP, 'Two Rabbits' Twice's Jihyo teases 'Killin' Me Good' from solo EP What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Lady Gaga to revive 'Jazz & Piano' Las Vegas residency in August
Music // 1 hour ago
Lady Gaga to revive 'Jazz & Piano' Las Vegas residency in August
July 31 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga announced new dates for her "Jazz & Piano" residency show at Park MGM in Las Vegas.
Lady Gaga remembers Tony Bennett: 'I will miss my friend forever'
Music // 4 hours ago
Lady Gaga remembers Tony Bennett: 'I will miss my friend forever'
July 31 (UPI) -- Pop music icon Lady Gaga took to Instagram early Monday to post a heartfelt tribute to her late friend and frequent collaborator Tony Bennett, who died on July 21 at the age of 96.
Cardi B throws microphone at concertgoer who tossed cup filled with liquid at her
Music // 1 day ago
Cardi B throws microphone at concertgoer who tossed cup filled with liquid at her
July 30 (UPI) -- Rapper Cardi B threw a microphone at an audience member who tossed a cup of liquid at her while she was performing in Las Vegas Saturday.
Taylor Swift's 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
Taylor Swift's 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' tops U.S. album chart
July 29 (UPI) -- Pop star Taylor Swift's "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" is the No. 1 album in the United States.
Twice's Jihyo teases 'Killin' Me Good' from solo EP
Music // 2 days ago
Twice's Jihyo teases 'Killin' Me Good' from solo EP
July 28 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jihyo released a "spoiler" clip of "Killin' Me Good," the lead single from her debut solo album, "Zone."
Carly Rae Jepsen releases album 'The Loveliest Time'
Music // 2 days ago
Carly Rae Jepsen releases album 'The Loveliest Time'
July 28 (UPI) -- Carly Rae Jepsen released her seventh studio album, "The Loveliest Time."
Renee Rapp performs 'Talk Too Much' on 'Today'
Music // 3 days ago
Renee Rapp performs 'Talk Too Much' on 'Today'
July 28 (UPI) -- Singer and "The Sex Lives of College Girls" actress Reneé Rapp performed her songs "Talk Too Much" and "Snow Angel" on "Today."
Tim McGraw announces 'Standing Room Only' tour with Carly Pearce
Music // 3 days ago
Tim McGraw announces 'Standing Room Only' tour with Carly Pearce
July 28 (UPI) -- Tim McGraw will perform across North America on a new tour featuring Carly Pearce.
Saweetie releases new songs 'Shot O'Clock,' 'Birthday'
Music // 3 days ago
Saweetie releases new songs 'Shot O'Clock,' 'Birthday'
July 28 (UPI) -- Saweetie released two new songs, "Shot O'Clock" and "Birthday" featuring YG and Tyga.
Cardi B, Offset call out haters in 'Jealousy' song
Music // 3 days ago
Cardi B, Offset call out haters in 'Jealousy' song
July 28 (UPI) -- Cardi B and Offset released a single and music video for "Jealousy" following relationship drama.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Soap,' 'Benson' actress Inga Swenson dead at 90
'Soap,' 'Benson' actress Inga Swenson dead at 90
Cardi B throws microphone at concertgoer who tossed cup filled with liquid at her
Cardi B throws microphone at concertgoer who tossed cup filled with liquid at her
'Days of Our Lives' production halted due to misconduct investigation
'Days of Our Lives' production halted due to misconduct investigation
Viola Davis stops work on 'G20' due to actors, writers strikes
Viola Davis stops work on 'G20' due to actors, writers strikes
'Good Omens' nuns Maggie Service, Nina Sosanya excited to play new roles in Season 2
'Good Omens' nuns Maggie Service, Nina Sosanya excited to play new roles in Season 2
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement