Moonbyul (L) and Solar (second from left) of Mamamoo+, pictured with Mamamoo, released a behind-the-scenes look at the making of their album "Two Rabbits." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- South Korean music duo Mamamoo+ has released a making of video for its EP Two Rabbits. The K-pop stars, a subunit of the girl group Mamamoo, shared a video Monday that gives a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the new album. Advertisement

Mamamoo+ consists of Mamamoo's Solar and Moonbyul. The new video shows the pair practicing choreography in a dance studio.

Mamamoo+ announced Two Rabbits earlier this month. The duo will release the album Thursday.

Two Rabbits features the song "Save Me," which Mamamoo+ released a music video teaser for this month.

Mamamoo+ made its debut with the single "Better" in August 2022. The pair followed up with the single album Act 1, Scene 1 in March.

As a full group, Mamamoo consists of Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa. The group most recently released the EP Mic On in October 2022.