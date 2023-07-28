Trending
Advertisement
Music
July 28, 2023 / 1:17 PM

Twice's Jihyo teases 'Killin' Me Good' from solo EP

By Annie Martin
1/2
Jihyo of Twice (pictured) released a "spoiler" clip of "Killin' Me Good," the lead single from her debut solo album, "Zone." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Jihyo of Twice (pictured) released a "spoiler" clip of "Killin' Me Good," the lead single from her debut solo album, "Zone." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jihyo is teasing her solo debut.

The K-pop star, a member of the girl group Twice, shared a "spoiler" clip of her song "Killin' Me Good" on Friday.

Advertisement

"Killin' Me Good" appears on Jihyo's forthcoming debut solo EP, Zone, which is slated for release Aug. 18.

Jihyo shared a release schedule for Zone last week.

The singer will release another spoiler clip Sunday, followed by a track list and third spoiler clip Monday. She will also share an "opening trailer," a snippet of "Killin' Me Good" and a series of concept photos in the coming weeks.

Jihyo will release an album sneak peek Aug. 11 and 16 and music video teasers Aug. 14 and 17 before the album's official release.

Twice also consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group performed its songs "Moonlight Sunrise" and "Alcohol-Free" on Today earlier this month.

Read More

Twice performs 'Moonlight Sunrise,' 'Alcohol-Free' on 'Today' Itzy enjoys sunny day in 'Cake' music video teaser Treasure shares 'Reboot' album poster, 'Bona Bona' music video teaser What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Carly Rae Jepsen releases album 'The Loveliest Time'
Music // 1 hour ago
Carly Rae Jepsen releases album 'The Loveliest Time'
July 28 (UPI) -- Carly Rae Jepsen released her seventh studio album, "The Loveliest Time."
Renee Rapp performs 'Talk Too Much' on 'Today'
Music // 2 hours ago
Renee Rapp performs 'Talk Too Much' on 'Today'
July 28 (UPI) -- Singer and "The Sex Lives of College Girls" actress Reneé Rapp performed her songs "Talk Too Much" and "Snow Angel" on "Today."
Tim McGraw announces 'Standing Room Only' tour with Carly Pearce
Music // 3 hours ago
Tim McGraw announces 'Standing Room Only' tour with Carly Pearce
July 28 (UPI) -- Tim McGraw will perform across North America on a new tour featuring Carly Pearce.
Saweetie releases new songs 'Shot O'Clock,' 'Birthday'
Music // 4 hours ago
Saweetie releases new songs 'Shot O'Clock,' 'Birthday'
July 28 (UPI) -- Saweetie released two new songs, "Shot O'Clock" and "Birthday" featuring YG and Tyga.
Cardi B, Offset call out haters in 'Jealousy' song
Music // 5 hours ago
Cardi B, Offset call out haters in 'Jealousy' song
July 28 (UPI) -- Cardi B and Offset released a single and music video for "Jealousy" following relationship drama.
The Chicks cancel Nashville show due to illness
Music // 6 hours ago
The Chicks cancel Nashville show due to illness
July 28 (UPI) -- The Chicks will reschedule a Nashville stop on their world tour after cancelling the concert due to illness.
Kylie Minogue to launch Las Vegas residency show in November
Music // 7 hours ago
Kylie Minogue to launch Las Vegas residency show in November
July 28 (UPI) -- Kylie Minogue announced her first-ever Las Vegas residency at The Voltaire at The Venetian.
Itzy enjoys sunny day in 'Cake' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
Itzy enjoys sunny day in 'Cake' music video teaser
July 27 (UPI) -- K-pop group Itzy released a new preview of its music video for "Cake," a song from its EP "Kill My Doubt."
Jonas Brothers add 50 dates to 'The Tour'
Music // 1 day ago
Jonas Brothers add 50 dates to 'The Tour'
July 27 (UPI) -- Jonas Brothers announced new shows in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand for "The Tour."
Tyler Childers recruits Colton Haynes, James Scully for 'In Your Love' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Tyler Childers recruits Colton Haynes, James Scully for 'In Your Love' music video
July 27 (UPI) -- Tyler Childers released a single and music video for "In Your Love," a song from his album "Rustin' in the Rain."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Randy Meisner, founding member of the Eagles, dies at 77
Randy Meisner, founding member of the Eagles, dies at 77
Madonna dances in new video after health scare
Madonna dances in new video after health scare
TV review: 'Only Murders' Season 3 still full of surprises, laughs
TV review: 'Only Murders' Season 3 still full of surprises, laughs
Celebrities mourn Sinead O'Connor's death: 'She was one of a kind'
Celebrities mourn Sinead O'Connor's death: 'She was one of a kind'
Tyler Childers recruits Colton Haynes, James Scully for 'In Your Love' music video
Tyler Childers recruits Colton Haynes, James Scully for 'In Your Love' music video
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement