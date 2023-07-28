1/5

Saweetie released two new songs, "Shot O'Clock" and "Birthday" featuring YG and Tyga. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- Saweetie is back with new music. The 30-year-old singer and rapper released two songs, "Shot O'Clock" and "Birthday" featuring YG and Tyga, on Friday. Advertisement

The "Shot O'Clock" cover art shows Saweetie pouring out a drink, while the "Birthday" art features her holding lit candles.

"new music tonight!!! ... DOUBLE TROUBLE SHE'S BaAaAAAACK," she wrote Thursday on Instagram.

Saweetie also released a music video for "Birthday" with YG and Tyga that shows the trio partying and celebrating with cake and champagne.

The song's release follows reports that Saweetie and YG are dating. The pair were spotted getting close during a getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in late May.

Earlier this month, Saweetie, YG and Tyga announced Str8 to the Klub, a new headlining tour together. The tour kicks off Sept. 21 in Sacramento, Calif., and ends in November.

Saweetie most recently released the EP The Single Life in November 2022.

