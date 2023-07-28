Trending
Advertisement
Music
July 28, 2023 / 10:15 AM

Saweetie releases new songs 'Shot O'Clock,' 'Birthday'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Saweetie released two new songs, "Shot O'Clock" and "Birthday" featuring YG and Tyga. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Saweetie released two new songs, "Shot O'Clock" and "Birthday" featuring YG and Tyga. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- Saweetie is back with new music.

The 30-year-old singer and rapper released two songs, "Shot O'Clock" and "Birthday" featuring YG and Tyga, on Friday.

Advertisement

The "Shot O'Clock" cover art shows Saweetie pouring out a drink, while the "Birthday" art features her holding lit candles.

"new music tonight!!! ... DOUBLE TROUBLE SHE'S BaAaAAAACK," she wrote Thursday on Instagram.
Advertisement

Saweetie also released a music video for "Birthday" with YG and Tyga that shows the trio partying and celebrating with cake and champagne.

The song's release follows reports that Saweetie and YG are dating. The pair were spotted getting close during a getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in late May.

Earlier this month, Saweetie, YG and Tyga announced Str8 to the Klub, a new headlining tour together. The tour kicks off Sept. 21 in Sacramento, Calif., and ends in November.

Saweetie most recently released the EP The Single Life in November 2022.

Saweetie turns 30: a look back

Rapper Saweetie attends the 18th annual BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 24, 2018. Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Read More

YG, Tyga, Saweetie announce 'Str8 to the Klub' tour Cardi B, Offset call out haters in 'Jealousy' song Kylie Minogue to launch Las Vegas residency show in November What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Tim McGraw announces 'Standing Room Only' tour with Carly Pearce
Music // 21 minutes ago
Tim McGraw announces 'Standing Room Only' tour with Carly Pearce
July 28 (UPI) -- Tim McGraw will perform across North America on a new tour featuring Carly Pearce.
Cardi B, Offset call out haters in 'Jealousy' song
Music // 1 hour ago
Cardi B, Offset call out haters in 'Jealousy' song
July 28 (UPI) -- Cardi B and Offset released a single and music video for "Jealousy" following relationship drama.
The Chicks cancel Nashville show due to illness
Music // 2 hours ago
The Chicks cancel Nashville show due to illness
July 28 (UPI) -- The Chicks will reschedule a Nashville stop on their world tour after cancelling the concert due to illness.
Kylie Minogue to launch Las Vegas residency show in November
Music // 4 hours ago
Kylie Minogue to launch Las Vegas residency show in November
July 28 (UPI) -- Kylie Minogue announced her first-ever Las Vegas residency at The Voltaire at The Venetian.
Itzy enjoys sunny day in 'Cake' music video teaser
Music // 21 hours ago
Itzy enjoys sunny day in 'Cake' music video teaser
July 27 (UPI) -- K-pop group Itzy released a new preview of its music video for "Cake," a song from its EP "Kill My Doubt."
Jonas Brothers add 50 dates to 'The Tour'
Music // 22 hours ago
Jonas Brothers add 50 dates to 'The Tour'
July 27 (UPI) -- Jonas Brothers announced new shows in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand for "The Tour."
Tyler Childers recruits Colton Haynes, James Scully for 'In Your Love' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Tyler Childers recruits Colton Haynes, James Scully for 'In Your Love' music video
July 27 (UPI) -- Tyler Childers released a single and music video for "In Your Love," a song from his album "Rustin' in the Rain."
Tori Kelly gives update after hospitalization: 'I'm feeling stronger'
Music // 1 day ago
Tori Kelly gives update after hospitalization: 'I'm feeling stronger'
July 27 (UPI) -- "Nobody Love" singer Tori Kelly gave an update after reportedly being hospitalized for blood clots.
Treasure shares 'Reboot' album poster, 'Bona Bona' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
Treasure shares 'Reboot' album poster, 'Bona Bona' music video teaser
July 26 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure released a poster for the album "Reboot" and a performance version of the teaser for its "Bora Bora" music video.
Rolling Stones wish Mick Jagger a happy 80th birthday
Music // 2 days ago
Rolling Stones wish Mick Jagger a happy 80th birthday
July 26 (UPI) -- Mick Jagger received well-wishes from his Rolling Stones bandmates Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood on his 80th birthday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Beyonce's mom, Tina Knowles, files for divorce from Richard Lawson
Beyonce's mom, Tina Knowles, files for divorce from Richard Lawson
Randy Meisner, founding member of the Eagles, dies at 77
Randy Meisner, founding member of the Eagles, dies at 77
TV review: 'Only Murders' Season 3 still full of surprises, laughs
TV review: 'Only Murders' Season 3 still full of surprises, laughs
Celebrities mourn Sinead O'Connor's death: 'She was one of a kind'
Celebrities mourn Sinead O'Connor's death: 'She was one of a kind'
Madonna dances in new video after health scare
Madonna dances in new video after health scare
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement