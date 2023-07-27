Trending
July 27, 2023 / 9:02 AM

Tori Kelly gives update after hospitalization: 'I'm feeling stronger'

By Annie Martin
Tori Kelly gave an update after reportedly being hospitalized for blood clots. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Tori Kelly gave an update after reportedly being hospitalized for blood clots. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Tori Kelly is "feeling stronger" in the wake of her health scare and hospitalization.

The 30-year-old singer gave an update Thursday on Instagram after experiencing "some unexpected health challenges."

"as you may have heard, i'm dealing with some unexpected health challenges. it's been a scary few days but i can feel your prayers & can't stop thinking about you," Kelly said in a handwritten note.

"i'm feeling stronger now & hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover," she added. "i'm so grateful for the amazing doctors & nurses who have been looking after me."

Kelly was to release a new EP, Tori, on Friday, and said the album release will go ahead as planned. The singer has canceled her other promotional activities for the EP.

"of course i'm heartbroken about all of the things i had planned for this week of releasing my EP, but i know my health must come first," she said. "until i see you again, i still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place i've been in the last few years. i won't let this hurdle prevent the music from being yours on friday!"

Kelly ended her note by thanking fans.

"i love you all so much & i am truly overwhelmed by all of the love & care i have received. thank you from the bottom of my heart!" she said.
TMZ reported Monday that Kelly was at dinner with friends Sunday in Los Angeles when she collapsed. The singer was rushed to the hospital, where doctors reportedly discovered blood clots in her legs and lungs.

Kelly's husband, André Murillo, said Wednesday on Instagram Stories that Kelly "is smiling again and feeling stronger."

"Not fully out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers," he wrote.

Kelly came to fame after appearing in American Idol Season 9. She is known for the singles "Nobody Love," "Should've Been Us," "Hollow" and "Unbothered."

