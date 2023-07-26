July 26 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Treasure is teasing its new album.

The K-pop group released a poster for the album, Reboot, and a music video teaser for the song "Bora Bora" on Wednesday.

The Reboot poster shows a spotlight shining on text reading "D-1."

The "Bona Bona" music video teaser is a performance version that shows the members of Treasure perform dance choreography under a spotlight similar to the poster.

Treasure released a mood version of the music video teaser Tuesday that shows the camera zoom in on the members under the spotlight.

Treasure will release Reboot on Friday.

The group shared a visual film for the album and a track spoiler video for the song "I Want Your Love" last week.

Treasure consists of Choi Hyun-suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong-woo and So Jung-hwan. The group made its debut in 2020.