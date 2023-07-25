Trending
July 25, 2023 / 3:12 PM

Itzy coordinates in 'Cake' music video teaser

By Annie Martin
Itzy released a preview of its music video for "Cake," a song from its EP "Kill My Doubt." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
July 25 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Itzy is teasing its new music video.

The K-pop stars released a preview Tuesday of its video for the song "Cake."

The "Cake" teaser shows the members of Itzy wearing coordinating red and white outfits, including jackets that read "cake." The members perform choreography with their hands.

"Cake" appears on Itzy's forthcoming EP, Kill My Doubt. Itzy will release the album and the full "Cake" music video July 31.

Kill My Doubt also features the songs "Bet on Me," "None of My Business," "Bratty," "Psychic Lover" and "Kill Shot." Itzy released a music video for "Bet On Me" earlier this month.

Itzy consists of Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna. The group made its debut in 2019.

