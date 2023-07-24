Trending
Oh My Girl releases new EP, 'Summer Comes' music video

By Annie Martin
Oh My Girl released the album "Golden Hourglass" and a music video for the song "Summer Comes." File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA-EFE
July 24 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Oh My Girl is back with new music.

The K-pop stars released the EP Golden Hourglass and a music video for the song "Summer Comes" on Monday.

The "Summer Comes" video shows the members of Oh My Girl visit a beachside town, where they run into zombies, ghosts and a clown.

Golden Hourglass also features the songs "Celebrate," "Type," "Dirty Laundry," "Paradise" and "Miracle."

Oh My Girl shared a highlight medley for the album earlier this month.

Golden Hourglass is Oh My Girl's first release since the album Real Love in March 2022.

Oh My Girl consists of Hyojung, Mimi, YooA, Seunghee, Yubin and Arin. The group made its debut in 2015.

