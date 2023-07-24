Trending
July 24, 2023 / 10:48 AM

Harry Styles celebrates fans after concluding 'Love on Tour'

By Annie Martin
Harry Styles shared a video featuring fans from around the globe following the final show of "Love on Tour." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Harry Styles shared a video featuring fans from around the globe following the final show of "Love on Tour." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- Harry Styles is celebrating his fans following the conclusion of Love on Tour.

The singer and actor, 29, shared a video featuring fans and concert footage Monday after the final show of the world tour.

The video shows fans from around the globe coming together and forming connections at Styles' shows.

"It's such a different atmosphere, and you can feel it when you walk in. In a room full of strangers, you can feel like you're really in a family," one fan says in a voiceover.

"I was literally crying my eyes out, and the girl in front of me handed me a tissue and she asked me if I was okay. And it was just such a sweet thing to happen 'cause it's like, I got my friend here, but there's always someone else if I didn't," the person adds. "We want to help each other and just be kind to each other and love each other."

The video also features a clip of Styles thanking fans.

"None of you are alone. I feel what it is that you create together. The show is what it is because of you. You change my life. Thank you so, so much," the singer says on stage.

Styles dedicated the video to his fans in the caption, writing, "To the most inspiring people I know. Goodbye for now. Love On Tour forever."

Styles originally kicked off Love on Tour in September 2021 and brought the tour to a close Saturday in Reggio, Italy.

The singer released his third album, Harry's House, in May 2022 and a music video for the song "Daylight" last week.

Harry Styles turns 29: a look back

Harry Style attends The Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2013 Womenswear Fashion Show during London Fashion Week on September 17, 2012. Styles' boy band One Direction released their first album in 2011 titled "Up All Night." Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

