July 21, 2023 / 3:47 PM

NewJeans release 'Get Up' EP, 'ETA' music video

By Annie Martin
NewJeans released the album "Get Up" and a music video for the song "ETA." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
NewJeans released the album "Get Up" and a music video for the song "ETA." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group NewJeans is back with new music.

The K-pop stars released the EP Get Up and a music video for the song "ETA" on Friday.

The "ETA" video shows the members of NewJeans warn a friend about a cheating boyfriend. The video ends on a dark note.

Get Up also features the songs "New Jeans," "Super Shy," "Cool with You," "Get Up" and "ASAP." NewJeans released a music video for the song "New Jeans" this month that shows the members transform into Powerpuff Girls.

In addition, NewJeans shared multiple versions of its music video for "Cool with You" this week.

Get Up is NewJeans' second EP and a follow-up to New Jeans, released in August 2022.

NewJeans consists of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein. The group made its debut in July 2022.

