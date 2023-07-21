Trending
Advertisement
Music
July 21, 2023 / 12:00 PM

Shakira wins big at Premios Juventud awards show

By Annie Martin
1/5
Shakira won eight awards at Premios Juventud, including Artist of the Youth - Female and Best Pop/Urban Song for "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Shakira won eight awards at Premios Juventud, including Artist of the Youth - Female and Best Pop/Urban Song for "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- Shakira was the big winner at the 2023 Premios Juventud awards show.

The 46-year-old Columbian singer took home eight awards at the 20th annual ceremony Thursday in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Advertisement

Premios Juventud, or the Youth Awards, honors Spanish-speaking celebrities in film, music, sports, fashion and pop culture. The awards show is presented by Univision.

Shakira's awards included Artist of the Youth -- Female, Best Pop/Urban song for "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" and Best Urban Track for "TQG" with Karol G.

"So grateful to all of you for these 8 awards!!! I didn't expect so much! Thank you @premiosjuventud," Shakira wrote on Instagram in Spanish.

In addition, Shakira was honored with the Agente de Cambio award, or Agent of Change award, for her philanthropic efforts. The singer established the Pies Descalzos Foundation in 1997 to help vulnerable children and disadvantaged communities in Columbia.

Advertisement

"We live in an ambiguous world, surrounded by good music, beauty, TikTok dances, filtered selfies. But there are realities that cannot be filtered or made up. There are places where people who are born poor die poor because they do not have the opportunity to receive a quality education," Shakira said in her acceptance speech.

"Places where, although it is still hard to believe, people are discriminated against because of their sexual preferences, the color of their skin or their social class. It is an imperfect world, but fortunately it is constantly changing. And that is a truth that cannot be wasted," she added.

Shakira was joined by Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, her two sons with her ex-partner Gerard Piqué, at the awards show.

The singer most recently released a single and music video for the song "Copa Vacía" with Manuel Turizo in June.

Read More

Shakira plays mermaid in 'Copa Vacia' music video with Manuel Turizo Celebrities mourn Tony Bennett's death: 'Truly one of the greats' Sam Smith releases 'Man I Am' song for 'Barbie' movie What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Sam Smith releases 'Man I Am' song for 'Barbie' movie
Music // 2 hours ago
Sam Smith releases 'Man I Am' song for 'Barbie' movie
July 21 (UPI) -- Sam Smith released the single "Man I Am" for the soundtrack to the "Barbie" movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.
Zayn Malik returns with 'Love Like This' single, music video
Music // 3 hours ago
Zayn Malik returns with 'Love Like This' single, music video
July 21 (UPI) -- Zayn Malik released a single and music video for "Love Like This," his first song of 2023.
Britney Spears, Will.i.am release 'Mind Your Business'
Music // 5 hours ago
Britney Spears, Will.i.am release 'Mind Your Business'
July 21 (UPI) -- Pop star Britney Spears and rapper Will.i.am released a new collaboration called "Mind Your Business" on Friday.
Bear beats the heat with a dip in Massachusetts family's pool
Music // 20 hours ago
Bear beats the heat with a dip in Massachusetts family's pool
July 20 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts woman captured video when she looked outside and discovered a black bear cooling off with a dip in her above-ground pool.
NewJeans shares performance version of 'Cool with You' music video
Music // 21 hours ago
NewJeans shares performance version of 'Cool with You' music video
July 20 (UPI) -- K-pop group NewJeans released a performance version of its music video for the song "Cool with You."
iKon announce U.S. dates for 'Take Off' world tour
Music // 1 day ago
iKon announce U.S. dates for 'Take Off' world tour
July 19 (UPI) -- K-pop group iKon announced dates for the U.S. leg of its "Take Off" world tour.
Harry Styles plays circus performer in 'Daylight' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Harry Styles plays circus performer in 'Daylight' music video
July 19 (UPI) -- Harry Styles released a music video for "Daylight," a song from his third album, "Harry's House."
Jason Aldean defends 'Try That' song after 'pro-lynching' claims
Music // 2 days ago
Jason Aldean defends 'Try That' song after 'pro-lynching' claims
July 19 (UPI) -- Jason Aldean responded to criticism of the lyrics and music video for his single "Try That in a Small Town."
Britney Spears, Will.i.am to release 'Mind Your Business' single Friday
Music // 2 days ago
Britney Spears, Will.i.am to release 'Mind Your Business' single Friday
July 19 (UPI) -- Britney Spears and Will.i.am will release "Not Your Business," Spears' first song of 2023, on Friday.
Treasure shares 'I Want Your Love' track spoiler, 'Reboot' visual film
Music // 2 days ago
Treasure shares 'I Want Your Love' track spoiler, 'Reboot' visual film
July 18 (UPI) -- K-pop group Treasure released a preview of its song "I Want Your Love" and a teaser for its album "Reboot."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Vivica A. Fox addresses Nick Cannon feud: 'It was just not cool'
Vivica A. Fox addresses Nick Cannon feud: 'It was just not cool'
Joe Manganiello files for divorce from Sofia Vergara
Joe Manganiello files for divorce from Sofia Vergara
'Exorcist: Believer' posters reveal new possession
'Exorcist: Believer' posters reveal new possession
'Saw X' reveals plot, release date, first look at Tobin Bell return
'Saw X' reveals plot, release date, first look at Tobin Bell return
Bear beats the heat with a dip in Massachusetts family's pool
Bear beats the heat with a dip in Massachusetts family's pool
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement