Chris Stapleton announced his fifth studio album, "Higher," and released a first song, "White Horse." File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- Chris Stapleton will release a new album in November. The 45-year-old country music singer announced his fifth studio album, Higher, on Friday. Advertisement

Stapleton also released a first song from the album, "White Horse."

"New album Higher out Nov 10," he wrote on Instagram.

Higher also features the tracks "What Am I Gonna Do," "South Dakota," "Trust," "It Takes a Woman," "The Fire," "Think I'm in Love with You," "Loving You on My Mind," "Higher," "The Bottom," "The Day I Die," "Crosswind," "Weight of Your World" and "Mountains of My Mind."

Higher will mark Stapleton's first album since Starting Over, released in 2020.

Stapleton is in the midst of his All American Road Show tour, which originally kicked off in 2017. The singer will next perform Saturday in Cullman, Ala.