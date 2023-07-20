Trending
Music
July 20, 2023 / 3:42 PM

NewJeans shares performance version of 'Cool with You' music video

By Annie Martin
NewJeans released a performance version of its music video for the song "Cool with You." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
NewJeans released a performance version of its music video for the song "Cool with You." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

July 20 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group NewJeans is back with a new music video.

The K-pop stars released a performance version of their video for the song "Cool with You" on Thursday.

The performance version of "Cool with You" shows the members of NewJeans perform the song's choreography in a dimly lit studio. The members sing and dance in front of a large painting while wearing gauzy dresses.

NewJeans released the Side A version of the "Cool with You" music video Wednesday.

The group also shared a Side B version of the "Cool with You" and "Get Up" video.

"Cool with You" appears on NewJeans' forthcoming EP, Get Up. The album also features the songs "New Jeans," "Super Shy," "ETA," "Get Up" and "ASAP."

NewJeans released a music video for "New Jeans" earlier this month that shows the members transform into Powerpuff Girls.

NewJeans consists of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein. The group made its debut in July 2022.





