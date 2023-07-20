Trending
July 20, 2023 / 4:49 PM

Bear beats the heat with a dip in Massachusetts family's pool

By Ben Hooper

July 20 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts woman captured video when she looked outside and discovered a black bear cooling off with a dip in her above-ground pool.

Kathy Perry shared video of the scene that unfolded in her Carver back yard when a bear dropped by to take a swim in her family's pool.

Perry filmed the bear for a few moments, until the animal started chewing on the side of the pool.

"Hey, get out of my pool," Perry can be heard saying in the footage.

The bear complies, vaulting over the side of the pool and heading back into the woods.

Black bears are a common sight in Massachusetts, and the state recommends homeowners discourage the animals from visiting their yards by keeping trash and other potential food sources secured.

