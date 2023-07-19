iKon announce U.S. dates for 'Take Off' world tour

iKon announced dates for the U.S. leg of its "Take Off" world tour. File Photo by Kim Hee-chul/EPA

July 19 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band iKon is bringing its Take Off world tour to the United States in September. The K-pop group announced dates for the U.S. leg of the tour Wednesday. Advertisement

The U.S. dates kick off Sept. 5 in New York City. Ticketing information will be announced next week.

Here's the full list of U.S. dates for the Take Off tour:

Sept. 5 - New York City at Kings Theatre

Sept. 7 - Atlanta at The Eastern

Sept. 9 - Chicago at Auditorium Theatre

Sept. 11 - Dallas at Gilley's

Sept. 14 - Denver at Bellco Theatre

Sept. 16 - Los Angeles at Shrine Auditorium

[] OFFICIAL TOUR DETAILS for iKON's 2023 WORLD TOUR: 'TAKE OFF' USA STOPS! iKONICS, look below for dates and locations. Ticketing information will be announced next week!#아이콘 @iKONIC_143 #iKON https://t.co/bL2VbJ1AdM— iKON Global 아이콘 글로벌 (@iKON_Global) July 19, 2023

iKon consists of Jay, Song, Bobby, DK, Ju-ne and Chan. Jay, born Kim Jin-hwan, announced earlier this month that he will begin his mandatory military service in South Korea on Thursday, July 20.

Advertisement [] Jinhwan we are sad to see you go, but will wait for you! We wish you nothing but happiness, good health, strength and love! Until you return to us we will watch and protect iKON for you!❤️ THERE IS NO END IN LOVING JINHWAN #달처럼_진환이를_지켜줄게#WeWillWaitForYouJinhwan pic.twitter.com/ZMGKDzU5V6— iKON Global 아이콘 글로벌 (@iKON_Global) July 19, 2023

iKon most recently released its third full-length album, Take Off, in May.