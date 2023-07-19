iKon announce U.S. dates for 'Take Off' world tour

July 19 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band iKon is bringing its Take Off world tour to the United States in September.
The K-pop group announced dates for the U.S. leg of the tour Wednesday.
|Advertisement
July 19 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band iKon is bringing its Take Off world tour to the United States in September. The K-pop group announced dates for the U.S. leg of the tour Wednesday.
July 19 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band iKon is bringing its Take Off world tour to the United States in September.
The K-pop group announced dates for the U.S. leg of the tour Wednesday.
The U.S. dates kick off Sept. 5 in New York City. Ticketing information will be announced next week.
Here's the full list of U.S. dates for the Take Off tour:
Sept. 5 - New York City at Kings Theatre
Sept. 7 - Atlanta at The Eastern
Sept. 9 - Chicago at Auditorium Theatre
Sept. 11 - Dallas at Gilley's
Sept. 14 - Denver at Bellco Theatre
Sept. 16 - Los Angeles at Shrine Auditorium
iKon consists of Jay, Song, Bobby, DK, Ju-ne and Chan. Jay, born Kim Jin-hwan, announced earlier this month that he will begin his mandatory military service in South Korea on Thursday, July 20.
iKon most recently released its third full-length album, Take Off, in May.