July 19, 2023 / 3:54 PM

Harry Styles plays circus performer in 'Daylight' music video

By Annie Martin
1/5
Harry Styles released a music video for "Daylight," a song from his third album, "Harry's House." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Harry Styles released a music video for "Daylight," a song from his third album, "Harry's House." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Harry Styles is back with a new music video.

The 29-year-old singer and actor released a video for the song "Daylight" on Wednesday.

The "Daylight" video shows Styles play a circus performer. The singer is seen juggling, walking a tightrope and performing other acts.

"Daylight" appears on Styles' third studio album, Harry's House, released in May 2022. The album also features the singles "As It Was," "Late Night Talking," "Music for a Sushi Restaurant" and "Satellite."

Styles played a merman in his video for "Music in a Sushi Restaurant," released in October.

As an actor, Styles most recently appeared in the films Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman.

Harry Styles turns 29: a look back

Harry Style attends The Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2013 Womenswear Fashion Show during London Fashion Week on September 17, 2012. Styles' boy band One Direction released their first album in 2011 titled "Up All Night." Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

