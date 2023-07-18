Trending
Advertisement
Music
July 18, 2023 / 2:35 PM

Treasure shares 'I Want Your Love' track spoiler, 'Reboot' visual film

By Annie Martin

July 18 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Treasure is teasing its new album.

The K-pop group shared a visual film for the album, Reboot, and a track spoiler video for the song "I Want Your Love."

Advertisement

The visual film is a "loop version" teaser that shows the members of Treasure wearing all-black outfits and walking on a circular stage.

The "I Want Your Love" track spoiler video gives a preview of the new song, which appears on Reboot.

Treasure will release Reboot on July 28. The album is the group's first full-length album since The First Step: Treasure Effect, released in 2021.

Reboot will also feature the title track "Bona Bona."

Treasure consists of Choi Hyun-suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong-woo and So Jung-hwan.

Advertisement

The group's subunit T5 made its debut with a single and music video for the song "Move" in June.

Read More

Treasure to release 'Reboot' album in July Treasure's T5 find their groove in 'Move' music video Mamamoo+ walks in rain in 'Save Me' music video teaser What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

YG, Tyga, Saweetie announce 'Str8 to the Klub' tour
Music // 1 hour ago
YG, Tyga, Saweetie announce 'Str8 to the Klub' tour
July 18 (UPI) -- YG, Tyga and Saweetie will perform across North America on a new co-headlining tour.
Yes to launch U.S. leg of 'Classic Tales of Yes' tour
Music // 2 hours ago
Yes to launch U.S. leg of 'Classic Tales of Yes' tour
July 18 (UPI) -- British progressive rock band Yes will perform across the United States as part of its new tour.
Jennifer Lopez teases new song on first wedding anniversary with Ben Affleck
Music // 4 hours ago
Jennifer Lopez teases new song on first wedding anniversary with Ben Affleck
July 18 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez previewed the song "Midnight Trip to Vegas" while celebrating the anniversary of her Las Vegas wedding to Ben Affleck.
Selena Gomez gives candid look at making of 'Lose You to Love Me'
Music // 5 hours ago
Selena Gomez gives candid look at making of 'Lose You to Love Me'
July 18 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez shared a video featuring the "best, most sincere moments" from the making of her song "Lose You to Love Me."
Mamamoo+ walks in rain in 'Save Me' music video teaser
Music // 23 hours ago
Mamamoo+ walks in rain in 'Save Me' music video teaser
July 17 (UPI) -- Mamamoo+, a subunit of the K-pop group Mamamoo, released a preview of its video for the song "Save Me."
Jason Aldean leaves Conn. show after suffering heat stroke
Music // 1 day ago
Jason Aldean leaves Conn. show after suffering heat stroke
July 16 (UPI) -- Country music star Jason Aldean is thanking fans for support after he fell ill from heat stroke and had to leave the stage at his Saturday concert in Hartford, Conn.
Pop-rock band Walk the Moon announces hiatus
Music // 2 days ago
Pop-rock band Walk the Moon announces hiatus
July 15 (UPI) -- The pop-rock band Walk on the Moon says it is going on hiatus after 18 years of recording and touring.
Lil Uzi Vert's 'Pink Tape' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Lil Uzi Vert's 'Pink Tape' tops the U.S. album chart
July 15 (UPI) -- Rapper Lil Uzi Vert's "Pink Tape" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Jung Kook kicks off 'GMA' concert series dampened by severe weather
Music // 4 days ago
Jung Kook kicks off 'GMA' concert series dampened by severe weather
July 14 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jung Kook, of BTS, kicked off "Good Morning America's" summer music series Friday in Central Park in New York City before the venue was evacuated for severe weather.
Demi Lovato releases 'rock' version of 'Sorry Not Sorry'
Music // 4 days ago
Demi Lovato releases 'rock' version of 'Sorry Not Sorry'
July 14 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato released a new version of her 2017 hit, "Sorry Not Sorry," on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lindsay Lohan gives birth to first child
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to first child
Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello split up after 7 years of marriage
Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello split up after 7 years of marriage
'Yellowstone' joins CBS fall schedule
'Yellowstone' joins CBS fall schedule
Reports: Ariana Grande, husband Dalton Gomez split up
Reports: Ariana Grande, husband Dalton Gomez split up
'The Chosen' granted waiver to continue filming through SAG strike
'The Chosen' granted waiver to continue filming through SAG strike
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement