July 18 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Treasure is teasing its new album.

The K-pop group shared a visual film for the album, Reboot, and a track spoiler video for the song "I Want Your Love."

The visual film is a "loop version" teaser that shows the members of Treasure wearing all-black outfits and walking on a circular stage.

The "I Want Your Love" track spoiler video gives a preview of the new song, which appears on Reboot.

Treasure will release Reboot on July 28. The album is the group's first full-length album since The First Step: Treasure Effect, released in 2021.

Reboot will also feature the title track "Bona Bona."

Treasure consists of Choi Hyun-suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong-woo and So Jung-hwan.

The group's subunit T5 made its debut with a single and music video for the song "Move" in June.