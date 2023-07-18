YG, Tyga, Saweetie announce 'Str8 to the Klub' tour

1/5

YG (pictured), Tyga and Saweetie will perform across North America on a new co-headlining tour. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- YG, Tyga and Saweetie are going on tour together. The musical artists announced Str8 to the Klub, a new co-headlining tour of North America, on Tuesday. Advertisement

The tour kicks off Sept. 21 in Sacramento, Calif., and concludes Nov. 22 in Inglewood, Calif.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Bringing the party to Sacramento on September 21 with the STR8 TO THE KLUB TOUR! Tickets on sale this Friday at 10am. pic.twitter.com/R5EBnWWwLd— Golden 1 Center (@Golden1Center) July 18, 2023

YG released his sixth studio album, I Got Issues, in September 2022, while Tyga released his seventh album, Legendary, in 2019. The rappers recently teamed up on the song "West Coast Weekend," which they released with Blxst in June.

Saweetie most recently released the EP The Single Life in November.

Here's the full list of dates for the Str8 to the Klub tour:

Sept. 21 - Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center

Sept. 22 - San Francisco, at Chase Center

Sept. 23 - Las Vegas, at Thomas & Mack Center

Sept. 27 - Glendale, Ariz., at Desert Diamond Arena

Sept. 28 - Tucson, Ariz., at Tucson Arena

Sept. 29 - Ontario, Canada, at Toyota Arena

Oct. 4 - Tacoma, Wash., at Tacoma Dome

Oct. 5 - Vancouver, Canada, at PNE Forum

Oct. 6 - Vancouver, Canada, at PNE Forum

Oct. 7 - Portland, Ore., at Moda Center

Oct. 10 - Denver, at Ball Arena

Oct. 12 - Dallas, at The Factory in Deep Ellum

Oct. 14 - San Diego, at Pechanga Arena San Diego

Nov. 22 - Los Angeles, at Kia Forum

