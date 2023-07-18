YG, Tyga, Saweetie announce 'Str8 to the Klub' tour

July 18 (UPI) -- YG, Tyga and Saweetie are going on tour together.
The musical artists announced Str8 to the Klub, a new co-headlining tour of North America, on Tuesday.
The tour kicks off Sept. 21 in Sacramento, Calif., and concludes Nov. 22 in Inglewood, Calif.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.
YG released his sixth studio album, I Got Issues, in September 2022, while Tyga released his seventh album, Legendary, in 2019. The rappers recently teamed up on the song "West Coast Weekend," which they released with Blxst in June.
Saweetie most recently released the EP The Single Life in November.
Here's the full list of dates for the Str8 to the Klub tour:
Sept. 21 - Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center
Sept. 22 - San Francisco, at Chase Center
Sept. 23 - Las Vegas, at Thomas & Mack Center
Sept. 27 - Glendale, Ariz., at Desert Diamond Arena
Sept. 28 - Tucson, Ariz., at Tucson Arena
Sept. 29 - Ontario, Canada, at Toyota Arena
Oct. 4 - Tacoma, Wash., at Tacoma Dome
Oct. 5 - Vancouver, Canada, at PNE Forum
Oct. 6 - Vancouver, Canada, at PNE Forum
Oct. 7 - Portland, Ore., at Moda Center
Oct. 10 - Denver, at Ball Arena
Oct. 12 - Dallas, at The Factory in Deep Ellum
Oct. 14 - San Diego, at Pechanga Arena San Diego
Nov. 22 - Los Angeles, at Kia Forum