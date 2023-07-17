Trending
July 17, 2023 / 4:20 PM

Mamamoo+ walks in rain in 'Save Me' music video teaser

By Annie Martin
Moonbyul (L) and Solar (second from left) of Mamamoo+, pictured with Mamamoo, released a preview of their music video for the song "Save Me." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
July 17 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Mamamoo+ is teasing its new music video.

The K-pop stars, a subunit of the girl group Mamamoo, released a preview of its video for the song "Save Me" on Monday.

Mamamoo+ consists of Mamamoo's Solar and Moonbyul. The teaser shows the duo experience a gloomy day and walk in the rain.

"Save Me" is the pre-release track from Mamamoo+'s forthcoming debut EP, Two Rabbits. The pair will release the full "Save Me" single and music video Tuesday.

Mamamoo+ will release Two Rabbits on Aug. 3. The duo announced the album alongside a logo motion teaser last week.

Mamamoo+ made its debut with the single "Better" in August 2022 and released the single album Act 1, Scene 1 in March.

As a full group, Mamamoo consists of Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa.

