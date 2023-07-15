Advertisement
July 15, 2023 / 5:30 PM

Pop-rock band Walk the Moon announces hiatus

By Karen Butler
Walk The Moon has announced it is taking a break from recording and touring. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Walk The Moon has announced it is taking a break from recording and touring. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

July 15 (UPI) -- The pop-rock band Walk on the Moon says it is going on hiatus after 18 years of recording and touring.

The musicians are best known for their hits "Shut Up and Dance" and "Anna Sun."

"The time has come for us to take a good, long break from touring and making records together. When we do reconvene, that will be a glorious day. And the truth is, we don't know when that's gonna be," lead singer Nicholas Petricca said in an 11-minute video posted on You Tube Friday.

"For half of my life, this band has been the main focus of my creative love and energy," he added. "It is an enormous act of love to carefully lift something like this from the center of our lives and place it gently to the side, out of focus, and let it rest for a moment. It's a choice we make powerfully, to follow our truth, to make space for new creations, for family, to serve our well-being, and in the long run, even serve the well-being of Walk the Moon."

