Demi Lovato releases 'rock' version of 'Sorry Not Sorry'

July 14 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato released a new version of her 2017 hit, "Sorry Not Sorry," on Thursday.
The updated track features Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver guitarist Slash.
Lovato, 30, posted a clip of the song on Twitter.
The full version of it, which contains expletives, may be viewed on YouTube.
Lovato also recently released a "rock version" of her 2015 anthem, "Cool for the Summer."
Her most recent album, Holy Fvck, was released in August.