July 14, 2023 / 8:32 AM

Demi Lovato releases 'rock' version of 'Sorry Not Sorry'

By Karen Butler
Demi Lovato released a new version of her song "Sorry Not Sorry" on Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Demi Lovato released a new version of her song "Sorry Not Sorry" on Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato released a new version of her 2017 hit, "Sorry Not Sorry," on Thursday.

The updated track features Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver guitarist Slash.

Lovato, 30, posted a clip of the song on Twitter.

The full version of it, which contains expletives, may be viewed on YouTube.

Lovato also recently released a "rock version" of her 2015 anthem, "Cool for the Summer."

Her most recent album, Holy Fvck, was released in August.

Demi Lovato turns 30: a look back

Demi Lovato takes part in the Arthur Ashe Kids Day at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center during the U.S Open in New York City on August 23, 2008. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Izzy Meikle-Small: Rachel experiences war, romance in 'Outlander' S7 Eliza Scanlen: Older Owen represents possibility to sheltered teen Jem in 'Starling Girl' Ernie Hudson: 'Champions' is a story about acceptance Donna Mills says her 'V.C. Andrews' Dawn' villain is 'not a happy person'

