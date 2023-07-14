Trending
July 14, 2023 / 10:11 AM

Jung Kook kicks off 'GMA' concert series dampened by severe weather

By Jonna Lorenz
Jung Kook, of BTS, performs on "Good Morning America" as part of the show's 2023 Summer Concert Series in Central Park in New York City on July 14, 2023. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jung Kook, of BTS, kicked off Good Morning America's summer music series Friday in Central Park in New York City before the venue was evacuated for severe weather.

Jung Kook, who taped his performance because of the weather, kicked off the concert with his 2018 solo "Euphoria" and performed his new solo single "Seven," before closing his set with the BTS hit "Dynamite."

The music video for "Seven," which was released Friday, reached 19 million views on YouTube within the first 9 hours.

He discussed collaborating with rapper Latto on the music video "Seven" during an interview with GMA, calling working with Latto "amazing."

"I love how the song and music video turned out," Jung Kook said.

The 25-year-old K-pop star thanked fans who camped out for days ahead of Friday's concert. Some were able to see Jung Kook pre-record three songs before the venue was evacuated.

"My sister was here since Monday and I just got here Wednesday," one woman waiting in line told ABC 7.

Jung Kook released a preview of "Seven" Wednesday, showing him arguing with actress Han So-hee, with the conflict causing lights to flicker and a chandelier to fall.

Along with performing with BTS, which has been on hiatus since October, Jung Kook's previous solo releases include "Stay Alive," "Dreamers" and "Left and Right" with Charlie Puth.

The summer concert series also includes:

July 28 -- Fitz and the Tantrums

Aug. 10 -- Carly Rae Jepsen

Aug. 11 -- Busta Rhymes, Fat Joe and Remy Ma

Aug. 18 -- Hozier

Aug. 25 -- Tim McGraw

Sept. 1 -- Sam Hunt

