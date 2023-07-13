Breaking News
Music
July 13, 2023 / 2:45 PM

Oh My Girl shares 'Golden Hourglass' highlight medley

By Annie Martin
Oh My Girl released a preview of their forthcoming EP, "Golden Hourglass." File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA-EFE
July 13 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Oh My Girl is teasing its new EP.

The K-pop stars released a highlight medley for the album, Golden Hourglass, on Thursday.

The preview features clips of the EP's six tracks: "Celebrate," "Summer Comes," "Type," "Dirty Laundry," "Paradise" and "Miracle."

Oh My Girl will release Golden Hourglass on July 24. The EP is the group's first release since the full-length album Real Love in March 2022.

Oh My Girl announced Golden Hourglass earlier this month.

The group shared "Light" and "Ocean" concept photos for the EP this week that showed the members pose on beach and ocean-themed sets.

Oh My Girl consists of Hyojung, Mimi, YooA, Seunghee, Yubin and Arin. The group made its debut in 2015.

