Trending
Advertisement
Music
July 13, 2023 / 11:44 AM

Troye Sivan announces third album, releases song 'Rush'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Troye Sivan announced the album "Something to Give Each Other" and released a single and music video for the song "Rush." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Troye Sivan announced the album "Something to Give Each Other" and released a single and music video for the song "Rush." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- Troye Sivan will release a new album in October.

The 28-year-old singer and actor announced his third studio album, Something to Give Each Other, on Thursday.

Advertisement

"My album Something To Give Each Other is out Oct 13," Sivan wrote on Instagram. "This album is my something to give you - a kiss on a dancefloor, a date turned into a weekend, a crush, a winter, a summer. Party after party, after party after after party. Heartbreak, freedom. Community, sisterhood, friendship. All that. <3 I love you!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Sivan also released a single and music video for "Rush," a first song from his new album.

Advertisement

The "Rush" video shows Sivan party and dance with a group of people.

Something to Give Each Other is scheduled for release Oct. 13. The album will be Sivan's first since Bloom, released in August 2018.

As an actor, Sivan most recently appeared on the HBO series The Idol. He also released a cover of George Harrison's "My Sweet Lord" for the show.

Read More

'Euphoria' star Dominic Fike releases 'Sunburn' album 'The Witcher' trailer teases Henry Cavill's exit as Geralt of Rivia 'Bachelorette' alum Clare Crawley expecting first child via surrogate What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Ringo Starr, H.E.R. celebrate Sheila E. at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony
Music // 4 hours ago
Ringo Starr, H.E.R. celebrate Sheila E. at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony
July 13 (UPI) -- Singer and drummer Sheila E. was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Jungkook argues with Han So-hee in 'Seven' music video teaser
Music // 22 hours ago
Jungkook argues with Han So-hee in 'Seven' music video teaser
July 12 (UPI) -- Jungkook, a member of the K-pop group BTS, released a preview of his music video for the solo single "Seven" featuring Latto.
Mamamoo+ announce debut EP, 'Two Rabbits'
Music // 1 day ago
Mamamoo+ announce debut EP, 'Two Rabbits'
July 11 (UPI) -- Mamamoo+, a subunit of the K-pop group Mamamoo, shared a logo motion teaser for the album "Two Rabbits."
Taylor Swift ticket sales suspended by Ticketmaster France
Music // 2 days ago
Taylor Swift ticket sales suspended by Ticketmaster France
July 11 (UPI) -- Ticketmaster France shut down the online pre-sales for Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour due to technical difficulties.
Global Citizen Festival: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauryn Hill, Stray Kids to perform
Music // 2 days ago
Global Citizen Festival: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauryn Hill, Stray Kids to perform
July 11 (UPI) -- Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lauryn Hill will headline Global Citizen Festival, with Megan Thee Stallion, Conan Gray and Stray Kids to also perform.
Itzy members pose in 'Kill My Doubt' concept clip
Music // 2 days ago
Itzy members pose in 'Kill My Doubt' concept clip
July 10 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Itzy released a teaser video and concept photos for their EP "Kill My Doubt."
Madonna gives update, reschedules tour after hospitalization
Music // 2 days ago
Madonna gives update, reschedules tour after hospitalization
July 10 (UPI) -- Madonna gave a health update and canceled the North American leg of her "Celebration" tour after being hospitalized for a bacterial infection.
Elton John wraps farewell concert tour in Stockholm
Music // 4 days ago
Elton John wraps farewell concert tour in Stockholm
July 9 (UPI) -- British pop music legend wrapped up his farewell concert tour in Stockholm on Saturday.
Joe Jonas sings 'Uptown Girl' with Billy Joel in London: 'This was a bucket list moment'
Music // 4 days ago
Joe Jonas sings 'Uptown Girl' with Billy Joel in London: 'This was a bucket list moment'
July 8 (UPI) -- Joe Jonas was a surprise guest performer at his fellow U.S. pop star Billy Joel's London concert Friday.
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 5 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart
July 8 (UPI) -- Country star Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Primetime Emmy Awards: 'Succession,' 'The Last of Us' lead nominees
Primetime Emmy Awards: 'Succession,' 'The Last of Us' lead nominees
Google Doodle celebrates pani puri with an interactive game
Google Doodle celebrates pani puri with an interactive game
Jungkook argues with Han So-hee in 'Seven' music video teaser
Jungkook argues with Han So-hee in 'Seven' music video teaser
No new deal for SAG-AFTRA; national board to vote on actors strike
No new deal for SAG-AFTRA; national board to vote on actors strike
Reese Witherspoon feels 'authentic,' 'connected' after announcing her own divorce
Reese Witherspoon feels 'authentic,' 'connected' after announcing her own divorce
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement