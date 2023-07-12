1/5

July 12 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jungkook is giving a glimpse of his new music video. The 25-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, released a preview Wednesday of his video for the solo single "Seven" featuring Latto. Advertisement

The teaser shows Jungkook arguing with actress Han So-hee in a fancy restaurant. The intensity of the couple's conflict causes the lights to flicker and a chandelier to fall on a nearby table.

Jungkook shared a "recording film preview" for "Seven" on Monday that gives a behind-the-scenes look at the recording of the song.

Jungkook will release the full "Seven" single and music video Friday. The track is described as an invigorating summer song that conveys the full breadth of Jungkook's charm.

Jungkook will kick off the Good Morning America summer concert series with a performance the same day as the release of "Seven."

The singer's previous solo songs include "Stay Alive," "Dreamers" and "Left and Right" with Charlie Puth.

BTS also consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and V. The group, which has been on hiatus since October 2022, celebrated its 10th anniversary with its annual Festa celebration in Seoul in June.

