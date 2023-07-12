Trending
July 12, 2023 / 2:18 PM

Jungkook argues with Han So-hee in 'Seven' music video teaser

By Annie Martin
Jungkook released a preview of his music video for the solo single "Seven" featuring Latto. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Jungkook released a preview of his music video for the solo single "Seven" featuring Latto. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jungkook is giving a glimpse of his new music video.

The 25-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, released a preview Wednesday of his video for the solo single "Seven" featuring Latto.

The teaser shows Jungkook arguing with actress Han So-hee in a fancy restaurant. The intensity of the couple's conflict causes the lights to flicker and a chandelier to fall on a nearby table.

Jungkook shared a "recording film preview" for "Seven" on Monday that gives a behind-the-scenes look at the recording of the song.

Jungkook will release the full "Seven" single and music video Friday. The track is described as an invigorating summer song that conveys the full breadth of Jungkook's charm.

Jungkook will kick off the Good Morning America summer concert series with a performance the same day as the release of "Seven."

The singer's previous solo songs include "Stay Alive," "Dreamers" and "Left and Right" with Charlie Puth.

BTS also consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and V. The group, which has been on hiatus since October 2022, celebrated its 10th anniversary with its annual Festa celebration in Seoul in June.

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances

Left to right, Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, Min Yoon-gi, also known as Suga, Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin, Jeon Jung-kook, Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, Park Ji-min and Jung Ho-seok, also known as J-Hope of BTS, attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The group won Top Social Artist at the event. In June, they made Time's new list of the Most Influential People on the Internet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

BTS member Jungkook to kick off 'GMA' summer concert series BTS member Jungkook to release 'Seven' solo single BTS fans descend on Seoul for massive 10th anniversary fest What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

