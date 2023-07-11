Trending
Music
July 11, 2023 / 2:48 PM

Mamamoo+ announce debut EP, 'Two Rabbits'

By Annie Martin
Mamamoo+'s Solar (second from left) and Moonbyul (L), pictured with Mamamoo, will release the album "Two Rabbits" in August. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Mamamoo+'s Solar (second from left) and Moonbyul (L), pictured with Mamamoo, will release the album "Two Rabbits" in August. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

July 11 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Mamamoo+ has announced its debut EP.

The K-pop stars, a subunit of the girl group Mamamoo, will release the album Two Rabbits in August.

Mamamoo+ consists of Mamamoo's Solar and Moonbyul. The duo shared a logo motion teaser for Two Rabbits on Tuesday featuring black and white rabbit-inspired graphics.

Mamamoo+ will release Two Rabbits on Aug. 3.

The duo made its debut with the single "Better" in August 2022 and released the single album Act 1, Scene 1 in March. Act 1, Scene 1 includes the song "GGBB."

As a full group, Mamamoo consists of Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa. Mamamoo most recently released the EP Mic On in October.

