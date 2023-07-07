Trending
Advertisement
Music
July 7, 2023 / 2:46 PM

NCT Dream shares 'Poison' track video ahead of new album

By Annie Martin

July 7 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT Dream is back with a new music video.

The K-pop group, a subunit of the boy band NCT, released a track video for the song "Poison" on Friday.

Advertisement

The "Poison" video shows the members of NCT Dream perform in contrasting scenes of a desert and lush garden.

"Poison" appears on NCT Dream's forthcoming album, ISTJ. The group will release the full album July 17.

ISTJ also features the single "Broken Melodies," which NCT Dream released a music video for in June.

Advertisement

ISTJ will be NCT Dream's first full-length album since Glitch Mode, released in March 2022.

NCT Dream consists of Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung.

As a full group, NCT has 22 members and also features the subunits NCT 127, NCT U, WayV and DoJaeJung.

Read More

TXT, Jonas Brothers unite for 'Do It Like That' single, music video BTS member Jungkook to kick off 'GMA' summer concert series NewJeans transform into Powerpuff Girls in 'New Jeans' music video What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

PJ Harvey releases 'I Inside the Old Year Dying,' first album in 7 years
Music // 1 hour ago
PJ Harvey releases 'I Inside the Old Year Dying,' first album in 7 years
July 7 (UPI) -- PJ Harvey released the album "I Inside the Old Year Dying" and a video for the song "Lwonesome Tonight."
'Euphoria' star Dominic Fike releases 'Sunburn' album
Music // 1 hour ago
'Euphoria' star Dominic Fike releases 'Sunburn' album
July 7 (UPI) -- Dominic Fike, a singer and actor who plays Elliot on "Euphoria," released his second studio album, "Sunburn."
Prince songs released from vault, including '7' remix
Music // 2 hours ago
Prince songs released from vault, including '7' remix
July 7 (UPI) -- The Prince Estate released "All a Share Together Now" and "7 (E Flat Version)" on streaming services.
TXT, Jonas Brothers unite for 'Do It Like That' single, music video
Music // 3 hours ago
TXT, Jonas Brothers unite for 'Do It Like That' single, music video
July 7 (UPI) -- K-pop group Tomorrow X Together and the Jonas Brothers released a single and music video for the song "Do It Like That."
BTS member Jungkook to kick off 'GMA' summer concert series
Music // 4 hours ago
BTS member Jungkook to kick off 'GMA' summer concert series
July 7 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jungkook, Carly Rae Jepsen, Tim McGraw and other artists will perform as part of the "Good Morning America" summer concert series.
Taylor Swift releases 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)': 'It's here'
Music // 5 hours ago
Taylor Swift releases 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)': 'It's here'
July 7 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift released "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," a rerecorded version of her album "Speak Now" featuring updated lyrics for her song "Better Than Revenge."
NewJeans transform into Powerpuff Girls in 'New Jeans' music video
Music // 23 hours ago
NewJeans transform into Powerpuff Girls in 'New Jeans' music video
July 6 (UPI) -- K-pop stars NewJeans released a video for "New Jeans," the pre-release single from their EP "Get Up."
The Weeknd, Jennie, Lily-Rose Depp share 'One of the Girls' music video
Music // 1 day ago
The Weeknd, Jennie, Lily-Rose Depp share 'One of the Girls' music video
July 6 (UPI) -- The Weeknd, Blackpink member Jennie and Lily-Rose Depp released a video for "One of the Girls," a song for their HBO series "The Idol."
Eagles to launch 'Long Goodbye' farewell tour
Music // 1 day ago
Eagles to launch 'Long Goodbye' farewell tour
July 6 (UPI) -- The Eagles announced "The Long Goodbye," a final tour that begins in September.
TXT, Jonas Brothers share playful 'Do It Like That' music video teaser
Music // 2 days ago
TXT, Jonas Brothers share playful 'Do It Like That' music video teaser
July 5 (UPI) -- K-pop group Tomorrow X Together and the Jonas Brothers released a preview of their music video for the song "Do It Like That."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Journey co-founder George Tickner dead at 76
Journey co-founder George Tickner dead at 76
Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky spend July Fourth as family after addressing split rumors
Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky spend July Fourth as family after addressing split rumors
NewJeans transform into Powerpuff Girls in 'New Jeans' music video
NewJeans transform into Powerpuff Girls in 'New Jeans' music video
BTS member Jungkook to kick off 'GMA' summer concert series
BTS member Jungkook to kick off 'GMA' summer concert series
Alex Winter, Gale Anne Hurd: YouTube documentary explains rise of hate speech
Alex Winter, Gale Anne Hurd: YouTube documentary explains rise of hate speech
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement