July 7 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT Dream is back with a new music video.

The K-pop group, a subunit of the boy band NCT, released a track video for the song "Poison" on Friday.

Advertisement

The "Poison" video shows the members of NCT Dream perform in contrasting scenes of a desert and lush garden.

"Poison" appears on NCT Dream's forthcoming album, ISTJ. The group will release the full album July 17.

NCT DREAM 엔시티 드림 'Poison (모래성)' Track Video Teaser Image #JAEMIN #CHENLE #JISUNG NCT DREAM The 3rd Album 【ISTJ】 Digital & Physical Album ➫ 2023.07.17 6PM (KST) US/EU/LATAM/ANZ Physical Album Release ➫ 2023.08.18 Album Pre-save & Pre-order (with special... pic.twitter.com/NiLqWbaCqS— NCT DREAM (@NCTsmtown_DREAM) July 7, 2023

ISTJ also features the single "Broken Melodies," which NCT Dream released a music video for in June.

NCT DREAM 엔시티 드림 'Poison (모래성)' Track Video Teaser Image #MARK #RENJUN #JENO #HAECHAN NCT DREAM The 3rd Album 【ISTJ】 Digital & Physical Album ➫ 2023.07.17 6PM (KST) US/EU/LATAM/ANZ Physical Album Release ➫ 2023.08.18 Album Pre-save & Pre-order (with special... pic.twitter.com/tiT6L5wEb8— NCT DREAM (@NCTsmtown_DREAM) July 7, 2023

Advertisement

ISTJ will be NCT Dream's first full-length album since Glitch Mode, released in March 2022.

NCT Dream consists of Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung.

As a full group, NCT has 22 members and also features the subunits NCT 127, NCT U, WayV and DoJaeJung.