Music
July 7, 2023 / 1:25 PM

'Euphoria' star Dominic Fike releases 'Sunburn' album

By Annie Martin

July 7 (UPI) -- Euphoria star Dominic Fike is back with new music.

The singer and actor released his second studio album, Sunburn, on Friday.

Sunburn features 15 tracks, including the singles "Dancing in the Courthouse," "Ant Pile," "Mona Lisa" and "Mama's Boy." The song "Think Fast" features rock band Weezer.

Fike previously said Sunburn addresses themes of "heartbreak and regret, addiction, sex and jealousy."

The singer shared a handwritten track list for the album in June.

Sunburn is Fike's follow-up to his debut studio album, What Could Possibly Go Wrong, released in July 2020.

The singer released the song "Elliot's Song" with Zendaya in March 2022 for Euphoria Season 2.

Fike will promote Sunburn with his Don't Stare at the Sun summer tour, which kicks off Thursday in Indianapolis.

Fike plays Elliot on Euphoria, which was renewed for a third season at HBO in February 2022.

Euphoria is created by Sam Levinson, who also co-created the HBO series The Idol. The Weeknd, Blackpink member Jennie and Lily-Rose Depp released a music video for "One of the Girls," a song for The Idol, on Thursday.

The Weeknd, Jennie, Lily-Rose Depp share 'One of the Girls' music video TXT, Jonas Brothers unite for 'Do It Like That' single, music video BTS member Jungkook to kick off 'GMA' summer concert series

