July 6, 2023 / 9:20 AM

Eagles to launch 'Long Goodbye' farewell tour

By Annie Martin
The Eagles announced "The Long Goodbye," a final tour that begins in September. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
The Eagles announced "The Long Goodbye," a final tour that begins in September. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- The Eagles are going on tour for a final time.

The rock band announced The Long Goodbye farewell tour Thursday after more than 50 years of touring and 150 million albums sold worldwide.

"The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds," the group said in a statement. "Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years."

"We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle," the band added.

The Eagles said they hope to see as many fans as possible before they finish touring.

"Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades," the group told fans. "This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on."

As of Thursday, the Long Goodbye tour kicks off Sept. 7 in New York City and extends into November. The Eagles will announce scheduling information as more dates are set.

Tickets go on sale July 14 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin July 12.

The Eagles will be joined by special guest Steely Dan.

Here's the initial dates for the Long Goodbye tour:

Sept. 7 - New York City, at Madison Square Garden

Sept. 11 - Boston, at TD Garden

Sept. 16 - Newark, N.J., at Prudential Center

Sept. 20 - Belmont Park, N.Y., at UBS Arena

Oct. 5 - Denver, at Ball Arena

Oct. 9 - Indianapolis, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 13 - Detroit, at Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 17 - Cleveland, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Nov. 2 - Atlanta, at State Farm Arena

Nov. 7 - Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Arena

Nov. 9 - Raleigh, N.C., at PNC Arena

Nov. 14 - Lexington, Ky., at Rupp Arena

Nov. 17 - St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center

