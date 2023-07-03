Advertisement
Music
July 3, 2023 / 12:35 PM

Treasure to release 'Reboot' album in July

By Annie Martin

July 3 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Treasure will release a new album in July.

The K-pop group announced its second full-length album, Reboot, on Monday.

Advertisement

Treasure shared the news alongside a teaser film that shows the members pose in front of a large light panel.

The group will release Reboot on July 28.

Reboot is a follow-up to Treasure's debut studio album, The First Step: Treasure Effect, released in January 2021.

The group has since released the EPs The Second Step: Chapter One and The Second Step: Chapter Two in 2022.

Treasure consists of Choi Hyun-suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong-woo and So Jung-hwan.

The group's first subunit, T5, made its debut with a single and music video for the song "Move" last week.

Read More

Treasure's T5 find their groove in 'Move' music video EXO releases 'Hear Me Out' music video ahead of new album BTS member Jungkook to release 'Seven' solo single What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart
July 1 (UPI) -- Country star Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
EXO releases 'Hear Me Out' music video ahead of new album
Music // 3 days ago
EXO releases 'Hear Me Out' music video ahead of new album
June 30 (UPI) -- K-pop group EXO released a single and music video for "Hear Me Out," a song from its forthcoming album, "Exist."
Shakira plays mermaid in 'Copa Vacia' music video with Manuel Turizo
Music // 3 days ago
Shakira plays mermaid in 'Copa Vacia' music video with Manuel Turizo
June 30 (UPI) -- Shakira and Manuel Turizo released a single and music video for their song "Copa Vacía."
Olivia Rodrigo returns with new song 'Vampire'
Music // 3 days ago
Olivia Rodrigo returns with new song 'Vampire'
June 30 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo released a single and music video for "Vampire," her first new song in two years.
BTS member Jungkook to release 'Seven' solo single
Music // 4 days ago
BTS member Jungkook to release 'Seven' solo single
June 29 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jungkook will release the solo single "Seven" in July.
Grammy Awards 2024: Recording Academy sets nominations, ceremony dates
Music // 4 days ago
Grammy Awards 2024: Recording Academy sets nominations, ceremony dates
June 29 (UPI) -- The Recording Academy announced dates for the 2024 Grammys nominations and awards ceremony.
Nicki Minaj delays release of new album, 'Pink Friday 2'
Music // 4 days ago
Nicki Minaj delays release of new album, 'Pink Friday 2'
June 29 (UPI) -- Nicki Minaj shared a title, "Pink Friday 2," for her first album in five years and moved the release date to November.
TXT to release 'Our Lost Summer' documentary with Disney+
Music // 4 days ago
TXT to release 'Our Lost Summer' documentary with Disney+
June 29 (UPI) -- "Tomorrow X Together: Our Lost Summer," a new film following K-pop group TXT, is coming to Disney+.
Treasure's T5 find their groove in 'Move' music video
Music // 4 days ago
Treasure's T5 find their groove in 'Move' music video
June 28 (UPI) -- T5, a subunit of the K-pop group Treasure, released a single and music video for the song "Move."
Fall Out Boy updates Billy Joel's 'We Didn't Start the Fire' in new cover
Music // 5 days ago
Fall Out Boy updates Billy Joel's 'We Didn't Start the Fire' in new cover
June 28 (UPI) -- Fall Out Boy released a cover of the Billy Joel song "We Didn't Start the Fire" with updated lyrics covering newsworthy events from 1989 to 2023.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Patricia Arquette confirms there won't be S2 of 'High Desert' on Apple TV+
Patricia Arquette confirms there won't be S2 of 'High Desert' on Apple TV+
Famous birthdays for July 2: Saweetie, Johnny Weir
Famous birthdays for July 2: Saweetie, Johnny Weir
Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro dies at 19
Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro dies at 19
'Indiana Jones' tops North American box office with $60M
'Indiana Jones' tops North American box office with $60M
Abbie Cornish: Dr. Cathy Mueller is 'incredibly in love' with Jack Ryan in S4
Abbie Cornish: Dr. Cathy Mueller is 'incredibly in love' with Jack Ryan in S4
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement