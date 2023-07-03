July 3 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Treasure will release a new album in July.

The K-pop group announced its second full-length album, Reboot, on Monday.

Treasure shared the news alongside a teaser film that shows the members pose in front of a large light panel.

The group will release Reboot on July 28.

Reboot is a follow-up to Treasure's debut studio album, The First Step: Treasure Effect, released in January 2021.

The group has since released the EPs The Second Step: Chapter One and The Second Step: Chapter Two in 2022.

Treasure consists of Choi Hyun-suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong-woo and So Jung-hwan.

The group's first subunit, T5, made its debut with a single and music video for the song "Move" last week.