Music
July 3, 2023 / 1:02 PM

Nmixx return to school in 'Roller Coaster' music video

By Annie Martin
Nmixx released a single and music video for "Roller Coaster," a song from their single album "A Midsummer Nmixx's Dream." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
July 3 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Nmixx is back with new music.

The K-pop stars released a single and music video for the song "Roller Coaster" on Monday.

The "Roller Coaster" video shows the members of Nmixx return to school, where they pass notes in class and dance on the soccer field.

The song's lyrics express the exhilarating feeling of a new love.

"Roller Coaster" appears on Nmixx's forthcoming single album, A Midsummer Nmixx's Dream. The group will release the album July 11.

A Midsummer Nmixx's Dream also features the single "Party O'Clock."

Nmixx released its debut EP, Expérgo, and a music video for "Love Me Like This" in March.

The group promoted the album on its Nice to Mixx You world tour, which concluded Friday in Manila.

Nmixx consists of Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo and Kyujin, and made its debut in 2021.

