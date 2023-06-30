June 30 (UPI) -- Columbian singers Shakira and Manuel Turizo have teamed up on a new song.
Shakira, 46, and Turizo, 23, released a single and music video for the song "Copa Vacía" on Friday.
The "Copa Vacía" video shows Shakira play a mermaid who is brought ashore by Turizo's character. Shakira is kept captive in a tank and is also bound and suspended by a chain.
In "Copa Vacía," Shakira and Turizo sing about being left wanting more from their partner, with Shakira likening the relationship to drinking from an empty cup.
"Copa Vacía" is Shakira's fourth single of 2023, following "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" with Bizarrap, "TQG" with Karol G and "Acróstico."
Shakira's most recent album, El Dorado, was released in 2017.
Turizo is known for the singles "Una Lady Como Tú" and "La Bachata," and released his third album, 2000, in March.
Shakira split from her longtime partner, soccer star Gerard Piqué, in June 2022. She appeared to slam her ex in "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53," released in January.