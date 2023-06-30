Trending
June 30, 2023 / 10:44 AM

Shakira plays mermaid in 'Copa Vacia' music video with Manuel Turizo

By Annie Martin
1/5
Shakira (pictured) and Manuel Turizo released a single and music video for their song "Copa Vacía." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Shakira (pictured) and Manuel Turizo released a single and music video for their song "Copa Vacía." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- Columbian singers Shakira and Manuel Turizo have teamed up on a new song.

Shakira, 46, and Turizo, 23, released a single and music video for the song "Copa Vacía" on Friday.

The "Copa Vacía" video shows Shakira play a mermaid who is brought ashore by Turizo's character. Shakira is kept captive in a tank and is also bound and suspended by a chain.

In "Copa Vacía," Shakira and Turizo sing about being left wanting more from their partner, with Shakira likening the relationship to drinking from an empty cup.

"Copa Vacía" is Shakira's fourth single of 2023, following "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" with Bizarrap, "TQG" with Karol G and "Acróstico."

Shakira's most recent album, El Dorado, was released in 2017.

Turizo is known for the singles "Una Lady Como Tú" and "La Bachata," and released his third album, 2000, in March.

Shakira split from her longtime partner, soccer star Gerard Piqué, in June 2022. She appeared to slam her ex in "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53," released in January.

Shakira's career: music, awards and red carpets

Shakira poses for the media at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on September 6, 2001. That same year, Shakira sold 13 million copies of her first English-language album "Laundry Service." Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

