Trending
Advertisement
Music
June 30, 2023 / 9:08 AM

Olivia Rodrigo returns with new song 'Vampire'

By Annie Martin
1/6
Olivia Rodrigo released a single and music video for "Vampire," her first new song in two years. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Olivia Rodrigo released a single and music video for "Vampire," her first new song in two years. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo is back with new music.

The 20-year-old singer and actress released a single and music video for the song "Vampire" on Friday.

Advertisement

The "Vampire" video opens with Rodrigo performing in a field at night. The camera zooms out to show the singer is actually on stage at an awards show. After a falling light leaves her bloody, Rodrigo escapes security and runs off into the night.

"vampire song and video out now. I made it with my very talented wonderful friend @dan_nigro last winter and created the video with the incredible @petrafcollins," Rodrigo wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement

"writing this song helped me sort through lots of feelings of regret, anger, and heartache. it's one of my favorite songs on the album and it felt very cathartic to finish," she added. "im so happy it's in your hands now and I hope it helps u deal with any bloodsuckers in your life. all my thanks 4ever."

Advertisement

"Vampire" is Rodrigo's first song of 2023 and her first new song in two years.

The track appears on the singer's forthcoming second studio album, Guts. Rodrigo will release the full album Sept. 8.

Rodrigo released her debut album, Sour, in May 2021. The album included the hit songs "Drivers License," "Deja Vu" and "Good 4 U."

Read More

Olivia Rodrigo's sophomore album 'Guts' to drop Sept. 8 Naomi Campbell celebrates birth of second child at 53: 'It's never too late' TXT to release 'Our Lost Summer' documentary with Disney+ What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

BTS member Jungkook to release 'Seven' solo single
Music // 21 hours ago
BTS member Jungkook to release 'Seven' solo single
June 29 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jungkook will release the solo single "Seven" in July.
Grammy Awards 2024: Recording Academy sets nominations, ceremony dates
Music // 22 hours ago
Grammy Awards 2024: Recording Academy sets nominations, ceremony dates
June 29 (UPI) -- The Recording Academy announced dates for the 2024 Grammys nominations and awards ceremony.
Nicki Minaj delays release of new album, 'Pink Friday 2'
Music // 23 hours ago
Nicki Minaj delays release of new album, 'Pink Friday 2'
June 29 (UPI) -- Nicki Minaj shared a title, "Pink Friday 2," for her first album in five years and moved the release date to November.
TXT to release 'Our Lost Summer' documentary with Disney+
Music // 1 day ago
TXT to release 'Our Lost Summer' documentary with Disney+
June 29 (UPI) -- "Tomorrow X Together: Our Lost Summer," a new film following K-pop group TXT, is coming to Disney+.
Treasure's T5 find their groove in 'Move' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Treasure's T5 find their groove in 'Move' music video
June 28 (UPI) -- T5, a subunit of the K-pop group Treasure, released a single and music video for the song "Move."
Fall Out Boy updates Billy Joel's 'We Didn't Start the Fire' in new cover
Music // 1 day ago
Fall Out Boy updates Billy Joel's 'We Didn't Start the Fire' in new cover
June 28 (UPI) -- Fall Out Boy released a cover of the Billy Joel song "We Didn't Start the Fire" with updated lyrics covering newsworthy events from 1989 to 2023.
Jisoo's 'Flower' music video passes 300M views on YouTube
Music // 2 days ago
Jisoo's 'Flower' music video passes 300M views on YouTube
June 27 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jisoo, a member of Blackpink, had her first music video, "Flower," reach 300 million views on YouTube.
iHeartRadio Living Black!: Usher, Miguel, GloRilla to perform
Music // 2 days ago
iHeartRadio Living Black!: Usher, Miguel, GloRilla to perform
June 27 (UPI) -- Usher, Miguel, GloRilla, Coco Jones and NLE Choppa will perform at the iHeartRadio Living Black! special event.
Lewis Capaldi announces break from touring to focus on health
Music // 2 days ago
Lewis Capaldi announces break from touring to focus on health
June 27 (UPI) -- Lewis Capaldi announced Tuesday he was canceling the rest of his upcoming tour to adjust to the impact of living with Tourette's syndrome.
Olivia Rodrigo's sophomore album 'Guts' to drop Sept. 8
Music // 3 days ago
Olivia Rodrigo's sophomore album 'Guts' to drop Sept. 8
June 27 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo announced she will release her second album, "Guts," on Sept. 8.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Reports: Pete Davidson is in rehab dealing with mental health issues
Reports: Pete Davidson is in rehab dealing with mental health issues
Kim Cattrall: 'And Just Like That' cameo felt like 'dipping toe back in time'
Kim Cattrall: 'And Just Like That' cameo felt like 'dipping toe back in time'
'From': MGM+ renews sci-fi horror series for Season 3
'From': MGM+ renews sci-fi horror series for Season 3
U2 merchandise has Bono's art of Zelensky, raises funds for Ukraine ambulances
U2 merchandise has Bono's art of Zelensky, raises funds for Ukraine ambulances
'Retribution' trailer shows Liam Neeson track mysterious caller
'Retribution' trailer shows Liam Neeson track mysterious caller
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement