Olivia Rodrigo released a single and music video for "Vampire," her first new song in two years. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo is back with new music. The 20-year-old singer and actress released a single and music video for the song "Vampire" on Friday. Advertisement

The "Vampire" video opens with Rodrigo performing in a field at night. The camera zooms out to show the singer is actually on stage at an awards show. After a falling light leaves her bloody, Rodrigo escapes security and runs off into the night.

"vampire song and video out now. I made it with my very talented wonderful friend @dan_nigro last winter and created the video with the incredible @petrafcollins," Rodrigo wrote on Instagram.

"writing this song helped me sort through lots of feelings of regret, anger, and heartache. it's one of my favorite songs on the album and it felt very cathartic to finish," she added. "im so happy it's in your hands now and I hope it helps u deal with any bloodsuckers in your life. all my thanks 4ever."

"Vampire" is Rodrigo's first song of 2023 and her first new song in two years.

The track appears on the singer's forthcoming second studio album, Guts. Rodrigo will release the full album Sept. 8.

Rodrigo released her debut album, Sour, in May 2021. The album included the hit songs "Drivers License," "Deja Vu" and "Good 4 U."