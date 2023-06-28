June 28 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band T5 is making its debut.

The K-pop group, a subunit of the boy band Treasure, released a single and music video for the song "Move" on Wednesday.

The "Move" video shows the members of T5 dance and find their groove.

Treasure and T5 member Junkyu wrote the lyrics to "Move" and co-composed the track.

"The single 'Move' will be a fresh and new type of song never done by Treasure before as Junkyu, for the first time in his career, has taken part in producing it. The choreography that all five members of T5 took part in creating is also very unique and near perfection," YG Entertainment previously said.

T5 shared a dance practice video for the song last week.

The group consists on Junkyu, Jihoon, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Doyoung and So Jung-hwan.

As a full group, Treasure also includes Choi Hyun-suk, Yoshi, Asahi, Haruto and Park Jeong-woo. The group will make its comeback with the album Reboot in August.