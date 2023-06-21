Trending
Music
June 21, 2023

'Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas' trailer shows band reflect, perform

By Annie Martin
1/5
"Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas," a new documentary about pop rock band Imagine Dragons, is coming to Hulu. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
"Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas," a new documentary about pop rock band Imagine Dragons, is coming to Hulu. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 21 (UPI) -- Hulu is teasing the new documentary Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the concert film Wednesday featuring pop rock band Imagine Dragons.

Live in Vegas "offers an intimate glimpse into the band's electrifying performances from their chart-topping hits during the ongoing 'Mercury Tour' as one of the most influential acts in the world," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer shows the group perform on its Mercury world tour and reflect on the evolution of the band.

"Our goal was to be a self-sustained indie band that could make enough money to pay rent and have food," frontman Dan Reynolds recalls. "No idea that it would be this big."

The film includes footage from Imagine Dragons' homecoming concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in September 2022.

Live in Vegas is directed and produced by Matt Eastin. Hulu announced the project in May.

The film premieres July 14.

Imagine Dragons launched its Mercury world tour in February 2022 and will perform shows into September of this year.

The group consists of Reynolds, Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee and Daniel Platzman, and is known for such singles as "Radioactive," "Believer," "Thunder" and "Bones."

