June 16, 2023 / 2:14 PM

Monsta X's I.M is on top in 'Overdrive' music video teaser

By Annie Martin

June 16 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper I.M is teasing his new music video.

The 27-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band Monsta X, released a preview of his video for the song "Overdrive" on Friday.

The "Overdrive" teaser shows I.M on top as he poses on a tank and at the tip of an metal pyramid structure.

"Overdrive" appears on I.M's forthcoming solo EP of the same name. The singer will release the album and the full "Overdrive" music video June 23.

Overdrive also features the songs "Blame," "Dumb," "Habit," "More" and "Not Sorry."

The EP is a follow-up to I.M's debut solo EP, Duality, released in February 2021.

I.M came to fame with Monsta X, which also consists of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon and Joohoney. The group made its debut in 2015.

