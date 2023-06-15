Trending
June 15, 2023

Twice's MiSaMo share 'Marshmallow' from Japanese EP

By Annie Martin

June 15 (UPI) -- MiSaMo, a subunit of the South Korean girl group Twice, is making its debut.

The group, consisting of Twice's Japanese members Mina, Sana and Momo, released a single and music video for the song "Marshmallow" on Thursday.

The "Marshmallow" video follows the members of MiSaMo as they go about their day.

"Marshmallow" appears on MiSaMo's forthcoming debut EP, Masterpiece. The album also features the song "Bouquet."

MiSaMo will release the full EP on July 26.

The group teased its debut with an "opening trailer" video in February.

As a full group, Twice consists of Mina, Sana, Momo, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Jihyo, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The K-pop group most recently released the EP Ready to Be in March.

