June 14, 2023 / 12:41 PM

SZA, Lizzo to headline Made in America festival

By Annie Martin
SZA will headline Made in America festival in September. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
SZA will headline Made in America festival in September. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- Made in America has announced the lineup for its 2024 music festival.

SZA and Lizzo will headline the two-day festival over Labor Day weekend in September.

Other performers include Miguel, Tems, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil Yachty, Doechii, Lola Brooke and Coco Jones.

The festival will take place Sept. 2-3 at Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia.

Tickets are available now.

SZA released her second studio album, SOS, in December 2022. The album features the hit single "Kill Bill."

Lizzo released her fourth album, Special, in July 2022. The album features the singles "About Damn Time," "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)" and "Special."

Lizzo will also perform at Glastonbury Festival, which takes place June 21-25 in England.

