Music
June 13, 2023 / 2:31 PM

NCT's Taeyong soaks up sun in 'Gwando' special video

By Annie Martin

June 13 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper Taeyong is back with a new music video.

The 27-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band NCT, released a special video for the song "Gwando" on Tuesday.

The "Gwando" video shows Taeyong soak up the sun as he enjoys a day at the beach. The singer floats in a pool, goes out in a boat and walks along the coast.

"Gwando" appears on Taeyong's debut solo EP, Shalala. Taeyong released the album and a music video for the title track "Shalala" last week.

Shalala also features the songs "Move Mood Mode," "Ruby," "Virtual Insanity," "404 File Not Found" and "Back to the Past."

Taeyong came to fame with NCT, which consists of 22 members as a full group. He is also a member of the K-pop supergroup SuperM.

NCT's Taeyong releases 'Shalala' solo EP, music video Seoul turns purple to celebrate 10th anniversary of BTS EXO share 'Let Me In' music video, 'Exist' release schedule

