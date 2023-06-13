Grammys add 3 awards categories, including Best African Music Performance

1/3

The Grammy Awards will feature three new categories in 2024 -- Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording.. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- The Recording Academy is adding three new awards categories to the 2024 Grammy Awards. The organization announced in a press release Tuesday that the 66th annual awards show will feature the new categories Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording. Advertisement

Best African Music Performance "recognizes recordings that utilize unique local expressions from across the African continent" in genres such as Afrobeat, Afro-fusion and Bongo Flava.

Our goal at the #RecordingAcademy is to recognize and honor the very best in music from across the globe. Today, we're proud to announce a new category for the 66th GRAMMY Awards - Best African Music Performance. Learn more: https://t.co/neBAQWE7cc #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/qJoQoF8PqA— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) June 13, 2023

Best Alternative Jazz Album "recognizes artistic excellence in Alternative Jazz albums by individuals, duos, groups/ensembles, with or without vocals." Alternative Jazz may be defined as "a genre-blending, envelope-pushing hybrid" that mixes jazz with other genres.

We recognize the tremendous importance of evolving our Academy and our processes to keep up with the musical landscape. Advertisement Today, we're proud to announce a new category for the 66th GRAMMY Awards - Best Alternative Jazz Album. Learn more: https://t.co/neBAQWE7cc #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/UiWX2Np7Vq— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) June 13, 2023

Best Pop Dance Recording "recognizes tracks and singles that feature up-tempo, danceable music that follows a pop arrangement."

Every year, we strive to accurately represent and celebrate the various cultures, influences and genres that provide the soundtrack to our lives. Today, we're proud to announce a new category for the 66th #GRAMMYs - Best Pop Dance Recording. Learn more: https://t.co/neBAQWE7cc pic.twitter.com/sxPltknff0— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) June 13, 2023

In addition, the existing categories of Producer of the Year, Non-Classical and Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical will be moved to the general field, allowing Grammy voters to vote in these categories.

"The Recording Academy is proud to announce these latest Category changes to our Awards process. These changes reflect our commitment to actively listen and respond to the feedback from our music community, accurately represent a diverse range of relevant musical genres, and stay aligned with the ever-evolving musical landscape," Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said.

Advertisement

"We are excited to honor and celebrate the creators and recordings in these categories, while also exposing a wider range of music to fans worldwide," he added.

The Recording Academy has yet to announce a date for the 2024 Grammys.

Stars walk the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet