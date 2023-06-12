Advertisement
June 12, 2023 / 1:59 PM

EXO share 'Let Me In' music video, 'Exist' release schedule

By Annie Martin
EXO released a single and music video for "Let Me In," a song from its album "Exist." File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA
June 12 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band EXO is back with new music.

The K-pop group released a single and music video for the song "Let Me In" on Monday.

The "Let Me In" video features moody scenes of nature that show the members posing on rainy and overcast days.

"Let Me In" is the pre-release track from EXO's forthcoming album, Exist. The group will release the full album July 10.

On Monday, EXO also shared a release schedule for the new album. The group will release teaser images and other album details leading up to Exist's release.

Exist will be EXO's first full-length album since Obsession, released in 2019. The group most recently released the EP Don't Fight the Feeling in June 2021.

