Trending
Advertisement
Music
June 9, 2023 / 2:01 PM

BTS release 'Take Two' single ahead of 10th anniversary

By Annie Martin
1/5
BTS released the song "Take Two" ahead of its 10th anniversary Festa celebration. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
BTS released the song "Take Two" ahead of its 10th anniversary Festa celebration. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS has released a new song in honor of its 10th anniversary.

The K-pop group released the single "Take Two" on Friday ahead of its 10th anniversary Festa celebration.

Advertisement

"Take Two" is an ode to BTS' fans, known as ARMY, and celebrates the group's "second chapter," according to a statement from HYBE.

BTS announced in May that it will mark the 10th anniversary of its debut with its annual Festa festival in Seoul. The celebration will kick off June 12 and run through June 25, with the main event to take place June 17 in Yeouido, Seoul.

BTS' official anniversary is June 13. The group made its debut with the single "2 Cool 4 Skool" in 2013 and has since released nine studio albums and eight EPs.

BTS has been on hiatus since October 2022 as the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea and pursue their solo careers.

Earlier this week, BTS member Suga joined Halsey on "Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem)," a song for the video game Diablo IV.

Advertisement

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances

Left to right, Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, Min Yoon-gi, also known as Suga, Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin, Jeon Jung-kook, Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, Park Ji-min and Jung Ho-seok, also known as J-Hope of BTS, attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The group won Top Social Artist at the event. In June, they made Time's new list of the Most Influential People on the Internet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Halsey, Suga release 'Lilith (Diablo IV Anthem)' single, music video BTS to hold 10th anniversary Festa celebration BTS release new song 'The Planet' for 'Bastions' series What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Carrie Underwood releases 'Take Me Out' from 'Denim & Rhinestones' deluxe edition
Music // 1 hour ago
Carrie Underwood releases 'Take Me Out' from 'Denim & Rhinestones' deluxe edition
June 9 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood released "Take Me Out," a song from the deluxe edition of her album "Denim & Rhinestones."
Babyface performs hits during Tiny Desk Concert
Music // 2 hours ago
Babyface performs hits during Tiny Desk Concert
June 9 (UPI) -- Babyface performed "Take a Bow," "I'll Make Love to You" and other hits at an intimate show for NPR.
Sam Smith releases 'Vulgar,' their 'very special' song with Madonna
Music // 2 hours ago
Sam Smith releases 'Vulgar,' their 'very special' song with Madonna
June 9 (UPI) -- Sam Smith and Madonna released a single and lyric video for the song "Vulgar."
Janelle Monae returns with 'The Age of Pleasure' album
Music // 3 hours ago
Janelle Monae returns with 'The Age of Pleasure' album
June 9 (UPI) -- Janelle Monáe released "The Age of Pleasure," their first studio album in five years.
Rosalia explores Tokyo in 'Tuya' music video
Music // 4 hours ago
Rosalia explores Tokyo in 'Tuya' music video
June 9 (UPI) -- Rosalía released a single and music video for her song "Tuya" that was filmed in Japan.
Niall Horan releases album 'The Show': 'It's finally time...'
Music // 5 hours ago
Niall Horan releases album 'The Show': 'It's finally time...'
June 9 (UPI) -- One Direction singer Niall Horan released his third solo album, "The Show."
SHINee enjoy the sun in 'The Feeling' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
SHINee enjoy the sun in 'The Feeling' music video teaser
June 8 (UPI) -- K-pop group SHINee released a preview of its video for "The Feeling," the pre-release single from its album "Hard."
Carly Pearce confirms split from boyfriend Riley King
Music // 1 day ago
Carly Pearce confirms split from boyfriend Riley King
June 8 (UPI) -- Carly Pearce confirmed her split from her boyfriend, Riley King, after two years of dating.
Paris Hilton celebrates first-ever concert: 'Such a dream come true'
Music // 1 day ago
Paris Hilton celebrates first-ever concert: 'Such a dream come true'
June 8 (UPI) -- Paris Hilton performed her first live concert, featuring Kim Petras and Saweetie, in honor of Pride Month.
Chris Stapleton cancels New York show due to wildfire smoke
Music // 1 day ago
Chris Stapleton cancels New York show due to wildfire smoke
June 8 (UPI) -- Chris Stapleton postponed his Thursday concert in Syracuse, N.Y., due to air quality conditions from Canadian wildfires.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google Doodle celebrates dancer, choreographer Willi Ninja
Google Doodle celebrates dancer, choreographer Willi Ninja
Never-before-seen images by late art photographer Francesca Woodman to be shown
Never-before-seen images by late art photographer Francesca Woodman to be shown
Puppeteer David Bizzaro having all the feelings about 'Muppets Mayhem' gig
Puppeteer David Bizzaro having all the feelings about 'Muppets Mayhem' gig
Famous birthdays for June 9: Johnny Depp, Michael J. Fox
Famous birthdays for June 9: Johnny Depp, Michael J. Fox
Auliʻi Cravalho says her 'Hailey's On It' character is brave, outspoken like Moana
Auliʻi Cravalho says her 'Hailey's On It' character is brave, outspoken like Moana
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement