June 9, 2023 / 9:47 AM

Rosalia explores Tokyo in 'Tuya' music video

By Annie Martin
Rosalía released a single and music video for her song "Tuya" that was filmed in Japan. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
June 9 (UPI) -- Rosalía has released new music.

The Spanish singer, 30, released a single and music video for the song "Tuya" on Thursday.

The "Tuya" video shows Rosalía explore Tokyo, including visiting a bar and walking the city streets in the rain.

Rosalía said in an interview with Vogue that the "Tuya" video was inspired by the culture and style of Japan.

"Japan makes me want to move slowly, delicately," the star said. "It is beautiful no matter where you look at it. I admire the dedication they put into the little things -- it inspires me with everything. Absolutely everything is a ritual."

"The video [is centered around] a foreign girl in Tokyo who is alone all the time," she added.

Rosalía said the song itself explores "a connection -- or an erotic encounter -- with another person."

Rosalía released her third studio album, Motomami, in March 2022 and released the EP RR with Rauw Alejandro in March. The singer is in the midst of her Motomami world tour, which originally kicked off in July 2022.

