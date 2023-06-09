Trending
June 9, 2023 / 9:26 AM

Niall Horan releases album 'The Show': 'It's finally time...'

By Annie Martin
Niall Horan released his third solo album, "The Show." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Niall Horan released his third solo album, "The Show." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- Niall Horan is back with new music.

The One Direction singer, 29, released his third solo album, The Show, on Friday.

The Show features the singles "Heaven" and "Meltdown" and eight other tracks: "If You Leave Me," "Never Grow Up," "The Show," "You Could Start a Cult," "Save My Life," "On a Night Like Tonight," "Science" and "Must Be Love."

Horan celebrated the album's release in a post on Instagram.

"It's finally time... my new album The Show is out now! I've been working really hard on this album for years and I can't even put in to words how excited I am for it to be yours," the star wrote.

"All 10 songs have their special meanings to me and I hope they can all have meaning in your lives. I made a ten track album so hopefully to the end and want to go straight back to the start and do it all over again," he said.

Horan will promote The Show on The Show Live on Tour, which kicks off Feb. 20, 2024, in Belfast, U.K.

The Show is Horan's first album since Heartbreak Weather, released in March 2020.

The singer came to fame with the boy band One Direction, which has been on an indefinite hiatus since 2015.

